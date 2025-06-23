U.S. Senate committee to hold hearing on public media funding this Wednesday

Earlier this month, the U.S. House narrowly passed H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, moving it on to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations will hold a hearing on the legislation on Wednesday, June 25 at 1:30 CT. That hearing will be streamed live here.

The hearing is intended to be an opportunity for Senators to understand and debate what is in the package.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is a member of this committee. It is chaired by Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine).

If you have not already, you may sign up for alerts and find tools to help you speak up for KCUR, Classical KC and public media at kcur.org/protect.

What the rescissions bill would do

The rescissions legislation would claw back $1.1 billion of funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) that had already been approved by Congress for the next two years.

Of that, $700 million is provided by the CPB to directly support services of local stations, including KCUR and Classical KC.

For KCUR and Classical KC this would result in an immediate loss of approximately half a million dollars every year, nearly 5% of our operating budget.

Here are some key facts on how KCUR and Classical KC utilize CPB funding:



Broadcasting 24/7, 365 days a year, KCUR and Classical KC provide lifesaving emergency alerting services.

The CPB negotiates collective music rights and management services for all of the music you hear on KCUR, Classical KC and NPR.

We are part of a network of over 200 local newsrooms across the country, bringing people closer through journalism, music, politics, and culture. We bring the world to Kansas City, and Kansas City to the world.

CPB funding is cost-efficient, and allows us to leverage local support. Public radio stations raise an average of $7 in philanthropic support for every $1 of federal funding provided. This support allows us to continue to provide free, high-quality news and information for all who need it, with no paywall ever.

What can KCUR and Classical KC supporters do right now?

Here are four easy ways you can help.

Sign up for email alerts from KCUR so you never miss an update. You can do that below, or by clicking here. Spread the word. Forward this page or that email above to someone who values independent local news. Speak up via Protect My Public Media , the nonprofit public media advocacy organization. Support KCUR or Classical KC directly by making a donation.

And if you're already a member, thank you for standing for public media when it matters most.