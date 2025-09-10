Announcing the grand prize winner of KCUR’s Big Summer Giveaway

KCUR’s Big Summer Giveaway just wrapped up, and we’re excited to announce that Reyhan of Kansas City, Kansas, is taking home the $20,000 grand prize!

Our weekly prize winners were Ashley from Kansas City, Archer from Peculiar and Evie from Lenexa.

Reyhan’s story

Reyhan is an educator in Kansas City, Kansas, and also a longtime fan of KCUR.

“I have KCUR on all of the time! I like all of it – the variety of options all throughout the week,” Reyhan told us. “I truly rely on it for not just news but also for learning something new.”

The epitome of a lucky winner, Reyhan bought a single ticket on the giveaway’s very last day.

“I was happy to make the donation to KCUR, even if I didn’t win. I thought, ‘I’ll just take a chance,” Reyhan said.

So what will he do with his winnings? “All kinds of things, but I’ll start with getting my A/C fixed and pay some bills.”

Reyhan visited with afternoon announcer Laurie Arbore and experienced a turn in the master control room at KCUR.

A win-win-win

As KCUR shared in our announcement, we decided to launch the Big Summer Giveaway this August in an effort to not only raise funds for KCUR’s local journalism, but also to explore ways to reach new audiences. And it was a great success: more than 1,000 people participated in the giveaway.

We are grateful to the local businesses who donated our weekly prizes: The Russell / Noka / Le Champion , Sundance Ranch KC and Heirloom Photo Company .

We’re also grateful to the dozens of volunteers who handed out postcards at events, put promotional signs in their yards, and distributed postcards and posters to businesses around the city.

Finally, we’re grateful to every person who participated this year. By contributing to the raffle, increasing awareness of KCUR and our work, and connecting us to new people in the community, you helped local journalism win-win-win!

Congratulations to Reyhan and all our winners, and thanks to everyone who made our first Big Summer Giveaway a success.

And if you didn’t win this time around, don’t worry: We’ll be back with another Big Summer Giveaway in 2026.

We can’t wait!