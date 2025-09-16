KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates selected for 2 national reporting fellowships

KCUR local government reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates is in Washington, D.C. this week as one of 35 journalists from around the country selected to participate in the National Press Foundation’s Local Journalism Fellowship program.

As part of the four-day training, Hawley-Bates will dive into the country's changing business landscape and challenges that small business owners face. What she learns will inform her reporting here in Kansas City, as the city prepares for major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Then in January, Hawley-Bates will head to New York City as one of 15 fellows selected for the Ravitch Fiscal Reporting Program at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at City University of New York.

This intensive program explores key controversies, builds storytelling skills and helps participants overcome reporting challenges when covering local governments.

“I’m excited to dig deeper into the complex issues our region is facing, from transit to tax incentives, bonds and budgets,” says Hawley-Bates. “Learning about the national context around these issues and what reporters in other cities are experiencing will help me understand our community even better. And by connecting with all of these other journalists, I’ll be able to expand my own network while also extending the reach of KCUR’s coverage.”

Hawley-Bates was nominated for the programs by her editor, Emily Younker, and supported by KCUR’s interim news director, Madeline Fox.

“These fellowships are a recognition of Savannah's tenacious, thoughtful work covering local government and an endorsement of her tremendous potential,” says Fox. “I'm thrilled for her that she'll learn new skills and make new connections, and elated for the newsroom as a whole that she can bring that new expertise back to the rest of her colleagues.”

For more information about Hawley-Bates and her reporting, click here .