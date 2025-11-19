KCUR recognized for excellence in public health reporting by Missouri Public Health Association

KCUR has won the statewide Media Award from the Missouri Public Health Association. The station was nominated by members of Jackson County Public Health for its extensive and sustained coverage of the opioid crisis and potential solutions in the Kansas City metro.

"Over the past year, KCUR has produced an impactful series of stories and interviews that have elevated public understanding of overdose prevention, highlighted local data showing a decline in deaths after a decade-long rise, and provided an accessible platform for discussing harm reduction strategies," said Jackson County Public Health director Bridgette Shaffer.

The agency cited specific reporting by health and wellness reporter Noah Taborda, as well as the continued coverage by Steve Kraske and the Up To Date team, for driving essential dialogue at a critical moment.

"KCUR’s coverage is an outstanding example of how radio can serve as a critical bridge between public health agencies and the communities they serve," said Shaffer. "By telling these stories in a way that is both factual and human, KCUR has contributed meaningfully to increasing awareness, changing perceptions, and encouraging life-saving behaviors."

The Missouri Public Health Association's annual awards recognize media organizations making significant contributions to public health education in Missouri. Jackson County Public Health officials will present KCUR's Up To Date team with the award at their retreat next month.

"High quality health reporting that's grounded in facts is critical — especially when it comes to something as serious as the opioid crisis in the county, which has touched so many lives in Kansas City," says KCUR Director of Journalism Lisa Rodriguez. "And increasingly, that kind of reporting is harder to find. I'm proud of the team at KCUR for doing this work."