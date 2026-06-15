The Midwest Newsroom and collaboration partners win regional Murrow and PMJA awards

The Midwest Newsroom and its partners have been honored by two award competitions for reporting that focused on accountability and centered the voices and perspectives of people across the Midwest.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Public Media Journalists Association gave out a combined 10 awards to the Midwest Newsroom in collaboration with KCUR, St. Louis Public Radio, Nebraska Public Media, and Iowa Public Radio.

Judges for both contests reviewed work that was aired and published in 2025.

“I often say that collaboration is a superpower for journalism,” said Holly Edgell, The Midwest Newsroom’s managing editor. “It gives everyone involved the chance to learn and partner while expanding reporting capacity for the benefit of our audiences.”

Murrow Awards

The regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are prestigious journalism honors presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association to local radio, television, and digital news organizations.

They celebrate outstanding community reporting, breaking news coverage, investigative journalism, and overall excellence across 14 regions. All regional winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August. Click here to view the complete Region 5 awards list .

The Midwest Newsroom and its partners won Edward R. Murrow Awards awards in the following categories:

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



A Nebraska boy was bullied and called a ‘cotton picker.’ His mother is demanding accountability

The Midwest Newsroom and Nebraska Public Media

Reporter: Jolie Peal

“This story was more than a year of dedication and making sure we told this story right,” said reporter Jolie Peal. “Fellow reporter Elizabeth Rembert and I started working on this story together, conducting several interviews, reaching out to the school and trying to find the right people to talk to as we shared this family’s story. The editors at the Midwest Newsroom helped us ensure we kept searching for the right perspectives and left no stone unturned. I’m so grateful for this recognition of all of our hard work, and I’m grateful the family trusted us to tell their story.”

Nick Loomis/The Midwest Newsroom Tara Blunt spends time with her 12-year-old son in March 2025 at a park in Falls City, Nebraska. Blunt said she spent months asking officials at Falls City Public Schools for help as her son dealt with racism and physical abuse at school. She sued a depleted U.S. Department of Education for taking too long to investigate. The Midwest Newsroom is not naming Blunt's son or showing his face because of his age and because he is an assault victim.



Hard News



'Bring Carol home': ICE snatches rural Missouri mom at immigration check-in

The Midwest Newsroom and St. Louis Public Radio

Reporters: Kavahn Mansouri and Chad Davis

Investigative Reporting



How did a St. Louis man die in ICE custody?

The Midwest Newsroom and St. Louis Public Radio

Reporters: Brian Munoz, Kavahn Mansouri and Chad Davis

Sports Reporting



How a Kansas college runner ended up 'on the verge of death' after 102-degree practice

The Midwest Newsroom and KCUR

Reporter: Sam Zeff

PMJA Awards

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) Annual Awards are the only national competition devoted exclusively to recognizing the best local journalism and storytelling produced by public media organizations across the United States. Click here to view the complete awards list .

The Midwest Newsroom and its collaborators won PMJA awards in the following categories.

2025 Special Coverage Category — Federal Policy, Local Impact — First Place



Immigration policies hit the Midwest (multiple stories)

Reporters: Multiple reporters

Cross-Platform Storytelling — First Place



An unusual harvest

The Midwest Newsroom and Nebraska Public Media

Reporter: Naomi Delkamiller

"There are so many unique stories in the Midwest region, this one among them. I want to thank The Midwest Newsroom for allowing me to pursue this story and the farmers and elevator operators for sharing a slice of their lives with me," said reporter Naoimi Delkamiller. "As news audiences evolve, it is increasingly important to think about storytelling in as many ways as possible. I designed this cross-platform project with that reality in mind and I am honored PMJA recognized my work."

Naomi Delkamiller/The Midwest Newsroom Ely’s grain elevator in Guide Rock, Nebraska, is shown on Oct. 10, 2025. The elevator has a capacity of over 1 million bushels across 15 bins, two flat storage buildings and a new temporary bunker.

Education Feature, First Place



Midwest schools learn from 4-day school week

The Midwest Newsroom and Iowa Public Radio

Reporter: Nicole Grundmeier

Visual Journalism, First Place



Many people in north St. Louis may have lacked homeowners insurance when storms hit

The Midwest Newsroom and St. Louis Public Radio

Reporter/photographer: Holly Edgell; Data visualization: Daniel Wheaton

Sports Feature, First Place



How a Kansas college runner collapsed in heat

The Midwest Newsroom and KCUR

Reporter: Sam Zeff

Collaborative Effort, Second Place



Missouri changes solitary confinement policy

The Midwest Newsroom and The Marshall Project

Reporters: Kavahn Mansouri, Katie Moore

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