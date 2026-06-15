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Midwest Newsroom
The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.

The Midwest Newsroom and collaboration partners win regional Murrow and PMJA awards

KCUR | By David Farré
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:46 PM CDT
Logos for the 2026 Edward R. Murrow Awards and PMJA
Reporting from The Midwest Newsroom and its partners at KCUR, St. Louis Public Radio, Nebraska Public Media, and Iowa Public Radio earned a combined 10 awards in the Edward R. Murrow and PMJA award competitions.

Reporting from The Midwest Newsroom and its partners at KCUR, St. Louis Public Radio, Nebraska Public Media, and Iowa Public Radio earned a combined 10 awards in the two prestigious award competitions.

The Midwest Newsroom and its partners have been honored by two award competitions for reporting that focused on accountability and centered the voices and perspectives of people across the Midwest.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Public Media Journalists Association gave out a combined 10 awards to the Midwest Newsroom in collaboration with KCUR, St. Louis Public Radio, Nebraska Public Media, and Iowa Public Radio.

Judges for both contests reviewed work that was aired and published in 2025.

“I often say that collaboration is a superpower for journalism,” said Holly Edgell, The Midwest Newsroom’s managing editor. “It gives everyone involved the chance to learn and partner while expanding reporting capacity for the benefit of our audiences.”

Murrow Awards

The regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are prestigious journalism honors presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association to local radio, television, and digital news organizations.

They celebrate outstanding community reporting, breaking news coverage, investigative journalism, and overall excellence across 14 regions. All regional winners advance to the national competition, with winners announced in August. Click here to view the complete Region 5 awards list.

The Midwest Newsroom and its partners won Edward R. Murrow Awards awards in the following categories:

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

“This story was more than a year of dedication and making sure we told this story right,” said reporter Jolie Peal. “Fellow reporter Elizabeth Rembert and I started working on this story together, conducting several interviews, reaching out to the school and trying to find the right people to talk to as we shared this family’s story. The editors at the Midwest Newsroom helped us ensure we kept searching for the right perspectives and left no stone unturned. I’m so grateful for this recognition of all of our hard work, and I’m grateful the family trusted us to tell their story.”

The camera's focus is on a woman with long, black hair wearing a beige sweatshirt with green clovers. In the background, a young boy wearing a green long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants can be seen. His face is not identifiable. The woman is Tara Blunt, who was spending time with her 12-year-old son in March 2025 at a park in Falls City, Nebraska. Blunt said she spent months asking officials at Falls City Public Schools for help as her son dealt with racism and physical abuse at school. She sued a depleted U.S. Department of Education for taking too long to investigate. The Midwest Newsroom is not naming Blunt's son or showing his face because of his age and because he is an assault victim.
Nick Loomis/The Midwest Newsroom
Tara Blunt spends time with her 12-year-old son in March 2025 at a park in Falls City, Nebraska. Blunt said she spent months asking officials at Falls City Public Schools for help as her son dealt with racism and physical abuse at school. She sued a depleted U.S. Department of Education for taking too long to investigate. The Midwest Newsroom is not naming Blunt's son or showing his face because of his age and because he is an assault victim.

Hard News

Investigative Reporting

Sports Reporting

PMJA Awards

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) Annual Awards are the only national competition devoted exclusively to recognizing the best local journalism and storytelling produced by public media organizations across the United States. Click here to view the complete awards list.

The Midwest Newsroom and its collaborators won PMJA awards in the following categories.

2025 Special Coverage Category — Federal Policy, Local Impact — First Place

  • Immigration policies hit the Midwest (multiple stories)
  • Reporters: Multiple reporters

Cross-Platform Storytelling — First Place

  • An unusual harvest
  • The Midwest Newsroom and Nebraska Public Media
  • Reporter: Naomi Delkamiller

"There are so many unique stories in the Midwest region, this one among them. I want to thank The Midwest Newsroom for allowing me to pursue this story and the farmers and elevator operators for sharing a slice of their lives with me," said reporter Naoimi Delkamiller. "As news audiences evolve, it is increasingly important to think about storytelling in as many ways as possible. I designed this cross-platform project with that reality in mind and I am honored PMJA recognized my work."

A man walks away from agriculture buildings on a sunny day. Ely’s grain elevator in Guide Rock, Nebraska, is shown on Oct. 10, 2025. The elevator has a capacity of over 1 million bushels across 15 bins, two flat storage buildings and a new temporary bunker.
Naomi Delkamiller/The Midwest Newsroom
Ely’s grain elevator in Guide Rock, Nebraska, is shown on Oct. 10, 2025. The elevator has a capacity of over 1 million bushels across 15 bins, two flat storage buildings and a new temporary bunker.

Education Feature, First Place

Visual Journalism, First Place

Sports Feature, First Place

Collaborative Effort, Second Place

About the Midwest Newsroom

Based at KCUR in Kansas City, The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration between NPR and public radio stations in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska. The regional reporting hub focuses on in-depth journalism, accountability, and systemic issues in the heart of the country.
Inside KCUR
David Farré
David Farré is The Midwest Newsroom's Audience and Innovation Editor. Based in Kansas City, he focuses on amplifying our work and connecting with audiences across the region. You can contact him at farred@kcur.org.
See stories by David Farré
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