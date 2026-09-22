KCUR welcomes 2026-2027 class of interns for 9-month positions

KCUR’s Aviva Okeson-Haberman internship program provides a diverse group of students, recent graduates and other potential journalists with an immersive educational experience — equipping them with skills, relationships and resources that will benefit them as they seek careers in public media, journalism or other non-profits.

The station welcomed four new interns for a nine-month session, where each will gain extensive hands-on opportunities embedded within the KCUR and Classical KC teams.

Adelyn Mui, KCUR Studios intern, hails from the Chicago suburbs and recently graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. During her time on campus, she worked for WILL (Illinois Public Media) as a reporter, host and student newsroom editor.

Collin Cornelison joins KCUR as the Up to Date intern. Collin graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City in August where they wrote for the school’s newspaper, Roo News. This past summer they also interned for Northeast News, a nonprofit publication based in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast.

Anna Neumann, KCUR's News intern, is originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She recently graduated with her bachelor's degree in journalism and communications at the University of Denver, where she served as Executive Editor of the undergraduate student paper. Alongside her internship, she also contributes to Flatland KC as a freelance reporter.

Lucy Le, KCUR’s Marketing and Events intern, was born and raised in Kansas City. Lucy is a senior at the University of Missouri- Kansas City double majoring with Marketing & Digital Media/Journalism. She spent her last semester interning at the Folly Theater and has a passion for entertainment and events marketing.

Click here for more information about the Aviva Okeson-Haberman Internship Program and future opportunities.