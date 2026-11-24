For decades, journalist Laura Ziegler helped Kansas City make sense of itself. Through stories that centered the voices of everyday residents, she built a reputation as one of public radio's most dedicated storytellers.

Now, after a career spanning KCUR and NPR, boomeranging back to her hometown of Kansas City, Ziegler is stepping away from the newsroom to teach high school students how to tell stories of their own.

“People are just people,” Ziegler said. “It’s all about relationships, which I think is a throughline for everything in journalism.”

Why journalism? Ziegler's early beginnings

Journalism wasn't always the plan for Ziegler. After the Kansas City native earned her bachelors in anthropology at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, she worked for Tony Jackson, who studied international food aid programs with Oxfam International, based in Oxford, England.

As Jackson’s secretary, Ziegler would summarize his documents on a typewriter and speak to the press about his food aid research. When journalists from the BBC and other outlets showed up for interviews, Ziegler found herself drawn to their side of the conversation.

“I got to talking to these people. I was like ‘Oh, this seems really fun. I think I'd really like to do this’” Ziegler recalled in a recent conversation.

After leaving England, Ziegler attended a mass media workshop at Stanford University. She was still considering joining the Peace Corps when an opportunity at KCUR opened up.

“I thought, ‘What the hell? I’ll go be an intern in public radio and do reporting.’”

At this time, in the mid-1980s, Ziegler said, NPR was still an up-and-coming network. National Public Radio broadcasted its first live program in 1971, by the time Ziegler was beginning her career, there were only a few hundred member stations.

Ron Jones, another long-time KCUR icon who recently retired, saw Ziegler’s abilities from the very beginning.

“From the first time I met Laura, I knew she was a very smart young reporter who went great lengths to get the story she wanted,” said Jones. “There was no story too big for Laura.”

‘A little bit of her magic’

Laura Ziegler / KCUR Laura Ziegler interviews a farmer in the 1980s, during a downturn in the agricultural economy that left many farmers struggling financially.

Three months into her KCUR internship, the reporter Ziegler was working under left for a job at NPR, and Ziegler stepped in.

KCUR’s newsroom at the time was a far cry from its current form. Wire copy spat out of a machine so loud it was hard to ignore, Ziegler remembers. Reporters built their audio stories on reel-to-reel tape, with an engineer starting and stopping them in real time.

After working her way up to news director in 1985, serving in that position for three years, Ziegler left her hometown in 1988 to work for NPR in Washington, D.C. She served as one of three associate producers for Weekend Edition Saturday with NPR legend Scott Simon.

A large portion of her time was spent traveling with Simon to different cities across the country.

One of those most striking memories from this time was when Ziegler found herself reporting at a KKK rally, in the process of covering discrimination against a Black football player.

Even in the most unbelievable circumstances, Ziegler said she could find humanity at the center of every story.

“If you really try and understand somebody’s perspective, it gets you in places that you wouldn’t otherwise,” said Ziegler.

Peggy Lowe, a former investigative reporter at KCUR, sat near Ziegler in the back corner of the station’s old newsroom on Troost Avenue. Lowe said she studied Ziegler’s pieces closely — Ziegler didn’t just write for words, but for tone, tempo and mood.

“I just wanted to pick up a little bit of her magic,” Lowe said. “It was just really apparent, right from the beginning, that she was one of the original believers in the beauty and the power of sound.”

Carlos Moreno KCUR Community Editor Laura Ziegler, second from left, at a KCUR town hall event about congressional redistricting in October 2025.

Lowe said Ziegler was very well-sourced as a journalist — a trait that every KCUR reporter and editor would learn to lean on.

“Whenever I would call somebody to do a story, anybody in the city, I’d introduce myself and say I work for KCUR,” Lowe said, “and everybody’s first thing right out of the box was ‘Oh, do you know Laura Ziegler?’ Because everyone knows Laura Ziegler.”

And it wasn’t just her sources with whom Ziegler established relationships. To this day, her colleagues view her as the mother of the newsroom. As Jones said, she’s “always willing to make herself available to help somebody else solve the problems they were dealing with.”

For Cassandra Isobelle Flores, a former KCUR news intern who worked under Ziegler, that support made an impression almost immediately.

“From the start, you could already tell she was going to be my work mom for the rest of the summer,” said Flores, now a junior at the University of Missouri-Kansas City studying sociology and communications.

Many of Ziegler’s trainees over the years have stayed at KCUR, and moved up the ranks. Director of Journalism Lisa Rodriguez began as an intern during Ziegler’s second stint.

“Without exaggeration, I simply wouldn’t be where I am now in my career without Laura,” Rodriguez said. “From the first day of my internship at KCUR, she told me to say ‘yes’ to everything. That’s how I build relationships both inside and out of the newsroom. It’s how I learned about my city, and how I put the skills I learned into practice.”

Jones said Ziegler’s motherly instinct could be seen both in and out of her reporting. “She put in a lot of care, as a mother would with a child,” said Jones, “not only in the work she was doing but in the people who were under her doing the work.”

Mike Sherry, a longtime local journalist who works as a freelance editor for Kansas City PBS and The Beacon, described her in a similar light.

“What really strikes me the most about Laura is her temperament and her kindness,” he said. “Even more than her journalistic accomplishments.”

Getting out into Kansas City

Carlos Moreno / KCUR KCUR's Laura Ziegler collecting audio of baklava making at the Dialogue Institute in Shawnee Kansas, in December 2024.

In 1993, Ziegler returned to Kansas City as the Midwest correspondent for NPR, covering everything from devastating floods to rural affairs and presidential campaigns. A lot of this work was done from her home while she raised her children.

After the birth of her third child, she decided to revisit her reporting roots at KCUR. There, she produced “Under the Clock,” a weekly talk show that broadcast live from Union Station with former Kansas City Mayor Emanuel Cleaver II, before he was elected to Congress.

In 2013, Ziegler took on a newly created position as a community engagement reporter, working alongside Jones, who rejoined the station as its director of community engagement after his own 20-year hiatus.

‘These days, ‘community engagement’ and ‘audience-driven reporting’ are standards in newsrooms, and that’s thanks in large part to Laura,” Rodriguez said.

That role gave Ziegler a chance to rethink how journalists found and told stories — which is where the “Beyond Our Borders” project was born.

This 2014 series explored the history of the most distinct lines in Kansas City, and how they divide and unite the metro: Troost Avenue, the state line, the Wyandotte-Johnson county line and the Missouri River.

Ziegler described “Beyond Our Borders” as a new way of thinking about journalism. Instead of deciding themselves what communities needed to hear, Ziegler’s went directly to residents to ask what they thought the media was missing.

“It was a way to get out into the communities and really authentically cover them, instead of just following what all the other news stations were doing,” Ziegler said. “This sort of flipped that model on its head.”

Ziegler’s lasting impact at KCUR

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Laura Ziegler talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Nov. 20, 2026 about her career at KCUR and NPR.

Since 2022, Ziegler has served as the station’s community editor, a role created just for her. It’s meant doing what Ziegler loves best: Being out in the community and building relationships.

She’s organized listening sessions and town halls to hear directly from residents, distributed thousands of copies of printed voter guides ahead of elections, and launched KCUR’s text service — so the newsroom can ask, and answer, questions directly to audience members.

“For decades to come, KCUR will rely on the relationships Laura built,” Rodriguez said. “There are people in communities that the media has largely ignored who will talk to KCUR because they met Laura Ziegler. There are places we can go where she’s opened the door for us.”

Flores described how Ziegler gave her room to develop her own ideas, encouraged her to take on bigger projects, and always pushed her to verify her reporting and dig deeper.

“She always took my ideas seriously,” said Flores. “I think that's what helped me get the best stories.”

Now, Ziegler will be working with high school students — although teaching is nothing new for her. Since 2018, she has taught mass media classes at the Johnson County Community College .

For those who have worked alongside her, Ziegler’s next chapter feels like a natural fit.

“God, those students are extremely lucky,” Lowe said.

“They are the luckiest students in the world,” Flores agreed. “Can I go back to high school?”