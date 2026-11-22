Laura Ziegler has been an integral part of KCUR's newsroom for decades. But this Friday, she will leave journalism to pursue a new career: teaching high schoolers.

Ziegler is beloved by her colleagues for her unwavering kindness, storytelling prowess and skill as a mentor for so many young journalists through the years.

"(I'll miss) the people. You know, the people, the work, it's just the greatest job, the greatest group of people," Ziegler said. "I can say that I never didn't want to come to work. I mean, I can count on one hand probably."

Ziegler's career has featured many acts. She got her start in journalism in 1985 as a reporter for KCUR, and would briefly serve as the station's news director before going to NPR to work as a producer for Weekend Edition with Scott Simon. After half a decade there, she returned to Kansas City but continued to work for NPR in a role covering stories throughout the Midwest.

After having her children, Ziegler began working part-time as a producer on the KCUR program "Under The Clock" with Emanuel Cleaver II, in between his tenure as Kansas City's mayor and his current role in Congress.

In the mid-2010s, she played a critical role in the launch of KCUR's community engagement efforts.

Ziegler has helped many KCUR interns and full-time staffers how to become better journalists. Now she'll do the same with high school students.

"I feel like young people, particularly public school students, are so hungry for mentorship and guidance. And, I feel like storytelling is so powerful, and you know, being a good communicator is such an essential skill," she said.

"Media literacy (is an issue). So many of these kids just get everything from their phones, and anybody can be writing anything, and they have no clue, you know, who's trying to make them believe something, who's trying to sell them something, who who wants them to do something. So it's all those things together."

