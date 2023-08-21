Bring your friends and join KCUR for an evening of storytelling at the historic Unicorn Theatre! Seven KCUR storytellers will take the stage to tell a story they haven't yet shared...until now.

Hosted by KCUR's Renee Blanche and held at the Unicorn Theatre, guests will each receive one drink ticket to enjoy a glass of wine or beer before this narrative Adventure begins.

WHEN: Monday, August 21, 2023



Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Stories begin at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Unicorn Theatre



3828 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

TICKETS:



General admission: $75.00 per person, includes one drink ticket

Generation Listen * : $25.00 per person, excludes drink ticket

* KCUR's Generation Listen serves to connect young listeners to the people, places and things that make Kansas City an exciting place to be. Want to join Gen Listen? Click here to get started!

About the Unicorn Theatre

Founded in 1974, the mission of the Unicorn Theatre is to enhance the Kansas City community by developing and producing high-quality, thought-provoking plays that have never been seen in the region.

Click here for parking information.

