I produce community-driven, investigative and public service journalism about the criminal justice systems in St. Louis and Missouri. Email me at iscott@themarshallproject.org

My background

At The Marshall Project - St. Louis, I have two primary responsibilities: making sure our work addresses topics that Missourians actually care about, and figuring out how best to communicate our work to the community — especially people most impacted by the system.

Previously, I was a reporter at The Boston Globe, most recently covering climate solutions in New England. Before that, I was a state courts reporter and a police accountability reporter, and also wrote about the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the state attorney general's office.

I was a 2024 Livingston Awards finalist for my narrative reporting on the aftermath of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, and won a Society for Features Journalism award for a podcast miniseries I hosted based on my reporting on dating and love in prison.

I studied international journalism at Brown University and am (nearly!) fluent in French.

Contact me about...

What do you think I should know about prison and jail conditions in St. Louis, particularly relating to health care, preventable deaths, substance use and maternal care? I’m also always interested in the experiences of the friends and family of people currently or recently incarcerated.