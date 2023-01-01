Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, Correspondent, is a reporter for KHN’s rural health desk based in Elko, Nevada. She explores the ways health issues affect communities in rural areas, including food security, climate change, and agriculture practices. Jazmin joined KHN from The Nevada Independent, where she focused on the state’s Latino and Native American communities. She completed the Poynter Koch Media and Journalism Fellowship in 2021 and was a fellow in the 2019 cohort of the NPR Next Generation Radio Bootcamp. She holds two bachelor’s degrees, in journalism and in Spanish literature and culture, from the University of Nevada-Reno.