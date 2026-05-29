Jenni Anima

As a general news reporter at KMUW 89.1, Jennifer Anima hopes to engage new listeners and provide essential information to the Wichita community.

Her journey at KMUW started in 2023 as a Spanish Language News intern for Radio Real and in the news lab. Her favorite part of being an intern was gaining professional experience and connecting with the local Hispanic community in Wichita.

She graduated from Butler Community College in 2023 with an Associate in Science in Mass Communications. Most recently, she graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Media Production.

In her free time Jenni likes to spend time with her daughter, read, work on puzzles and try new foods.

Anima can be reached at anima@kmuw.org.

Como reportera de noticias generales Jennifer Anima quiere atraer nuevos oyentes y proporcionar información esencial a la comunidad de Wichita, KS.

Comenzó en KMUW como una interna para Radio Real, un Podcast semanal de noticias en español. Lo que más disfruto de trabajar en Radio Real fue conectar con la comunidad hispana de Wichita.

Anima se graduó de Butler Community College con un asociado en ciencias en comunicación de masas. Más recientemente se graduó de la Universidad Estatal de Wichita con su licenciatura en periodismo.

En su tiempo libre, a Jenni le gusta pasar tiempo con su hija, leer, hacer rompecabezas y probar nuevas comidas.

Anima puede ser contactada por su correo electrónico anima@kmuw.org [Copyright 2026 KMUW]