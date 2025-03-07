Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer ShuttSenior reporter
Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.
-
The Joint Economic Committee - Minority report released Thursday by Congressional Democrats projects Republican tax cut proposals could mean a one-third cut to Medicaid nationwide. Children, the elderly and rural residents stand to lose the most.
-
The USDA has confirmed 126 cases of bird flu in dairy cattle herds in a dozen states, and three dairy farmworkers have contracted the disease this year. Now Kansas is one of four states participating in a pilot program to test bulk milk tanks on dairy farms.
-
The "Respect For Marriage Act" would ensure same-sex and interracial marriages will continue to be recognized regardless of future Supreme Court rulings. Sen. Roy Blunt and 11 other Republicans joined Democrats in a procedural vote, while Missouri's Sen. Josh Hawley and both Kansas senators voted no.