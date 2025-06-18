Jessica Meza

Contact: jemeza@nebraskapublicmedia.org

Job Title: Intern

Topic Expertise: Immigration, local government and housing

Location: Lincoln, NE

Geographic Expertise: Nebraska and Chicago

Education: Senior majoring in Journalism and Advertising & Public Relations at University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Languages: English and Spanish

Honors & Awards: Mark of Excellence (2024 Region 7), Society of Professional Journalists

Membership: Investigative Reporters and Editors

About Jessica

A native of Chicago, Jessica moved to Nebraska with her family as a child.

Before deciding to become a journalist she worked as a human rights intern for the City of Lincoln. She also served at the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program coordinator. Both jobs gave her insights into issues and challenges facing a variety of the city's residents.

As a Spanish speaker, Jessica has seen the disconnect between vital information and how it is communicated to Spanish-speaking audiences. There were issues on the news that her community members were unaware of as well as topics and events happening in her community that were not covered at all.

She wants to be able to bridge that gap, using her skills to amplify news and information and expand access to audiences around the region.