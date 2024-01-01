Jolie Peal joined Nebraska Public Media as the education reporter in 2023. Previously, she interned at Hail Varsity covering sports and worked for The Daily Nebraskan covering news and culture. Outside of reporting, you can find the Nebraska native hanging out with her cat Dorothea, seeing new movies, reading and listening to Taylor Swift — and yes, her cat is named after a Taylor Swift song. Jolie is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.