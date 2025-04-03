Katie Moore

I primarily cover policing, prison conditions and the death penalty in St. Louis and across Missouri.

I’m based in St. Louis and have nearly a decade of reporting experience.

Before joining The Marshall Project, I was the justice reporter at The Kansas City Star. I was part of a team that reported on racism within the Kansas City Police Department that led to a federal investigation, and worked on projects about Missouri’s public defender system and deadly police chases. I have also reported for The Topeka Capital-Journal and was a fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation.

I earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in Peace and Justice Studies from the University of San Diego.

Email me at kmoore@themarshallproject.org