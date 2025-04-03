Katie Moore

Katie MooreReporter, The Marshall Project
I primarily cover policing, prison conditions and the death penalty in St. Louis and across Missouri.
I’m based in St. Louis and have nearly a decade of reporting experience.
Before joining The Marshall Project, I was the justice reporter at The Kansas City Star. I was part of a team that reported on racism within the Kansas City Police Department that led to a federal investigation, and worked on projects about Missouri’s public defender system and deadly police chases. I have also reported for The Topeka Capital-Journal and was a fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation.
I earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in Peace and Justice Studies from the University of San Diego.
Email me at kmoore@themarshallproject.org
Current and former employees at Jefferson City Correctional Center say the nursing shortage is causing unrest. They blame the state's contractor, Centurion Health.
Of the past 10 people who have faced execution in Missouri, at least six had children. For kids of people on death row, there are complicated emotions and little support.
Missouri's system often takes years to resolve a misconduct allegation, in some cases allowing officers to move on to a new department. In one glaring example, former Kansas City detective Eric DeValkeneare took five years to surrender his license after being convicted for manslaughter.
Honesty Bishop was attacked by her cellmate. Missouri prison officials deemed her sexually active and kept her in isolation for over six years.
Missouri is one of two states where a judge can hand down death when juries cannot agree unanimously on a sentence. Since the law changed in 1984, at least 18 people have been sentenced to death by a judge, and four have been executed.