KC for the W: Women game-changers in sports and the media

KC for the W takes place exactly 30 days from the first kick of the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City. It will explore the journey of some of the women leading the way in sports storytelling, and how sports build confidence, leadership, collaboration and resilience for girls and women.

When: Monday, May 18 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: CPKC Stadium, the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team and home to the Kansas City Current

Tickets:



General admission : $45 (KCUR members get $10 off)

: $45 (KCUR members get $10 off) MVP tickets: $85, includes exclusive KCUR rally scarf, reserved seating and two drink tickets (KCUR members get $10 off)

All attendees will enjoy free parking, appetizers, a stadium tour, an interactive program, a take-home gift and a group photo from the player's tunnel near the pitch.

The program will include a conversation with some of the best-known leaders in sports and sports reporting, including:



Becky Sullivan , NPR Sports Correspondent and Kansas City native

Sports Correspondent and Kansas City native Kathy Nelson , President and CEO of the KC Sports Commission

President and CEO of the Madeline Fox , KCUR News Director

News Director Alexa Stone, Kansas City Star Sports & Culture Creator

The event will be moderated by KCUR's Suzanne Hogan, host and managing producer of the podcast A People's History of Kansas City, and reporting fellow for the Great Game Lab.

This event is part of NPR's America in Pursuit program, taking place in seven cities across the country as the United States prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. KC for the W explores themes related to the "pursuit of happiness" with a town hall that celebrates women and girls, sports and soccer in Kansas City.

KCUR has already begun to celebrate the topic through Hogan's series of podcast episodes exploring the history of soccer in Kansas City, our digital guide for all things about World Cup coming to Kansas City, and KCUR's newest e-newsletter, Soccer City.

SEE YOU AT THE PITCH ON MAY 18! Get your tickets today before they're gone!