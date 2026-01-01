Kelcie Moseley-Morris is an award-winning journalist who has covered many topics across Idaho since 2011, including education, crime and courts, and campaign finance. She covered the implementation of Idaho's near-total abortion ban in 2022 and its effects, and her work has been cited in many court briefs, including the U.S. Supreme Court. She started covering reproductive health issues nationwide for States Newsroom in 2023. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in public administration from Boise State University.