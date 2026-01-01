Luke NozickaSenior Reporter, The Midwest Newsroom
Contact: lnozicka@stlrpr.org
Job Title: Senior Reporter
Topic Expertise: Investigations, criminal justice, public records, environment
Location: St. Louis
Geographic Expertise: Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with a minor in criminal justice
Language: English
Honors & Awards: Luke has won state and regional awards, including the national Innocence Network’s Jim Dwyer Award for his reporting on a wrongful conviction in Missouri. He was also among a team of reporters recognized with third place for public service in the 2023 National Headliner Awards.
About Luke
Luke Nozicka is a senior reporter at NPR's Midwest Newsroom and St. Louis Public Radio. He previously worked at the Midwest Innocence Project as a fact investigator and at the Kansas City Star as an investigative criminal justice reporter.
At The Star, Luke’s reporting helped free an innocent Kansas City man from prison after four decades behind bars. He was also among a team of reporters that investigated racial discrimination in the Kansas City Police Department, which prompted a federal probe.