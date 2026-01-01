Contact: lnozicka@stlrpr.org

Job Title: Senior Reporter

Topic Expertise: Investigations, criminal justice, public records, environment

Location: St. Louis

Geographic Expertise: Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois

Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, with a minor in criminal justice

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Luke has won state and regional awards, including the national Innocence Network’s Jim Dwyer Award for his reporting on a wrongful conviction in Missouri. He was also among a team of reporters recognized with third place for public service in the 2023 National Headliner Awards.

About Luke

Luke Nozicka is a senior reporter at NPR's Midwest Newsroom and St. Louis Public Radio. He previously worked at the Midwest Innocence Project as a fact investigator and at the Kansas City Star as an investigative criminal justice reporter.

At The Star, Luke’s reporting helped free an innocent Kansas City man from prison after four decades behind bars. He was also among a team of reporters that investigated racial discrimination in the Kansas City Police Department, which prompted a federal probe.