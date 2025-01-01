Contact: mbyars@nebraskapublicmedia.org

Job Title: Reporter

Topic Expertise: Nebraska legislature, state government and elected officials; health care; breaking news

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Geographic Expertise: Nebraska

Education: University of Nebraska Lincoln, College of Journalism and Mass Communications (BA, 2025)

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Gold Pinnacle Award in Radio from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. Eric Sevareid Award for a Student Market Radio Podcast from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association

About Macy

Macy Byars is a general assignment reporter for Nebraska Public Media based in Lincoln, Nebraska. With a background in audio and multimedia storytelling, Byars aims to connect Nebraskans and beyond with news they can use. Clear, trusted reporting promotes informed decisions for individuals, their families and communities — making a better world and healthier democracy for all. A born-and-raised Nebraskan, Byars is passionate about covering Nebraska's Unicameral, breaking down complex political issues and uplifting the state's diverse voices. Before her time at NPM, she worked for 89.3 KZUM in Lincoln as a newsroom intern and studied Journalism and Broadcasting at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.