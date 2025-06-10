© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Maddie Ames, Reporter

Maddie Ames

Reporter

Maddie Ames is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a member of the journalism class that produced the series Nebraska Behind Bars.

Maddie is a native of Lincoln, Nebraska.

For questions about this story, contact Prof. Chris Graves or Prof. Linda White.