Maggie LeBeauStudent Reporter, KBIA
Maggie LeBeau is studying journalism and history at the University of Missouri. She is from Lombard, Illinois and grew up following the news and politics. Maggie is also a news editor for The Maneater.
She has previously contributed to PBS News Hour Student Reporting Labs, Teen Vogue, and the Poynter Institute. Maggie hopes to report on politics and government after graduation.
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Under a Missouri House bill, if a person is convicted of domestic violence and has been convicted at least once before, they would have to register as a persistent offender.
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The Missouri secretary of state may be given additional subpoena power to investigate complaints of election fraud under a bill that now heads to the state Senate.