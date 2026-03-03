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Maggie LeBeau

Student Reporter, KBIA

Maggie LeBeau is studying journalism and history at the University of Missouri. She is from Lombard, Illinois and grew up following the news and politics. Maggie is also a news editor for The Maneater.

She has previously contributed to PBS News Hour Student Reporting Labs, Teen Vogue, and the Poynter Institute. Maggie hopes to report on politics and government after graduation.