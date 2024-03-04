Meghan McKinney

Meghan McKinneyReporter and Host, Iowa Public Radio
Experience:
- Covered health care, mental health, and local news as a reporter and announcer for KSMU Ozarks Public Radio
- Is an award-winning reporter, including earning a 2nd Place Best News Series award for her series "Waiting for Care" from the Missouri Broadcasters Association
- Selected as an NPR College Podcast Challenge Finalist in 2023
- Hosted the award-winning Breaking from the Bible Belt podcast
Through reporting in Iowa, Nebraska and other states, The Midwest Newsroom has found a pattern of rural school districts relying on nonprofit organizations and community members to provide support and services where federal funding fails to meet needs.