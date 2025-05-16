Mia Hennen is a news lab intern for KMUW.

They also work at Wichita State University's student newspaper, The Sunflower, where they report on various campus activities and news. Mia is a senior English major who plans to graduate from Wichita State in the spring of 2025 and pursue a career in journalism.

Mia was named Journalist of the Year last spring by Kansas Collegiate Media. In their free time, Mia enjoys reading, playing with their cat, Mabel, and drinking coffee.