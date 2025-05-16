Mia HennenIntern, KMUW
Mia Hennen is a news lab intern for KMUW.
They also work at Wichita State University's student newspaper, The Sunflower, where they report on various campus activities and news. Mia is a senior English major who plans to graduate from Wichita State in the spring of 2025 and pursue a career in journalism.
Mia was named Journalist of the Year last spring by Kansas Collegiate Media. In their free time, Mia enjoys reading, playing with their cat, Mabel, and drinking coffee.
Colyer officially announced his run for office at a rally on Thursday in Wichita. He previously served as governor for one year in 2018, following the resignation of former Gov. Sam Brownback, but then lost in the GOP primary.