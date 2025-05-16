Former Kansas governor Jeff Colyer jumps into 2026 race

WICHITA — After hinting for weeks about running for office, Jeff Colyer formally entered Kansas' 2026 gubernatorial race.

One of his priorities so far? Affiliating himself with President Donald Trump.

"President Trump was president number 45 and 47; he is proving the point that when you successfully have done the job and then leave office and reflect on it for a couple of years, when you come back, you can do more than anyone else in a very short period of time," Colyer, a Republican, said at a rally on Thursday afternoon in Wichita.

Colyer compared Trump's journey to his own. In 2018, Colyer served as governor, following the resignation of former Gov. Sam Brownback, who left to be an ambassador in the first Trump administration.

"In my case, I would be (governor) numbers 47 and 49," Colyer said. "... I've done the job. I have a proven record, proven conservative results."

Defend local journalism in Kansas. Public media faces a critical funding threat. Here's how you can support the Kansas News Service.



This is Colyer's third bid for governor. After serving as governor for a year in 2018, he ran again, but lost to then-Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the Republican primary. Then, in 2022, he dropped out of the race after receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Colyer, who is a plastic surgeon, said his experience with cancer humbled him.

"Fortunately, my treatment was successful, and as we surgeons say, the chance to cut is the chance to cure," he said.

The Hays native tied his career as a surgeon to his political beliefs: He aims to cut government inefficiencies and spending.

"(As governor) I held the line on taxes, including property taxes," Colyer said. "I ended 50 years of litigation over our schools that had eluded over a dozen governors.

And how did I do it? I did it with conservative principles."

Mia Hennen / KMUW / KMUW House Rep. Susan Estes introduces candidate for governor Jeff Colyer. Colyer served as governor for a year in 2018, following the resignation of Sam Brownback.

At the rally, Kansas House Rep. Susan Estes of Wichita said Colyer prioritizes efficiency.

"Government is expensive, very, very expensive," Estes said. "And you really have to set priorities, and you have to have the kind of mind that lets you get creative and say, 'If I do this a different way, we're going to save money.'"

Aside from reducing government spending, Colyer said he wants to:



Cut taxes

Bolster small businesses

Protect farmers

Secure the border and deport undocumented immigrants who are criminals

Prevent gender-affirming care for minors

Bring high-paying tech and manufacturing jobs to Kansas



Colyer joins a crowded room of Republicans running for governor. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, conservative podcaster Doug Billings and Wichitan Stacy Rogers are also running.

Currently, there are no Democratic candidates.

Copyright 2025 KMUW | NPR for Wichita