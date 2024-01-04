Music Shows

-
Major cities have been the source for a lot of great popular music…but there are exceptions. On this edition of Cyprus Avenue a listen to some amazing…
-
In 2016 singer, Sturgill Simpson released a recording that wowed both the music world and Cyprus Avenue host Bill Shapiro. We’ll revisit the 2016 Cyprus…
-
He was a musical genius who founded a band that shook the world like no other. John Lennon was known as the “smart Beatle,” and his solo career is the…
-
By the time they got to Woodstock, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Who were superstars. But two years prior to that they were relatively unknown when…
-
Singer Marvin Gaye once wrote, “…if you like an artist well enough to buy their album, you don’t have to be told how great they are…" Millions loved…
-
Singer-songwriter Marty Stuart’s coming to Kansas City on May 12th, as part of KCUR presents Cyprus Avenue Live at The Folly Theater series. Coming up on…
-
Bob Dylan may not be your idea of a traditional crooner, but he has a special way of interpreting the classic lyrics from the American Song Book as you…
-
While Elvis Presley was rock & roll’s first pop star, Chuck Berry was its conceptual genius,. Chuck Berry passed last week at age 90, and Cyprus Avenue…
-
40 years ago, The Band gave a farewell concert that, to this day, is arguably the greatest concert ever. Re-live the legendary “Last Waltz” on this week's…
-
The music of the Jefferson Airplane has been described as, "...a hallucinatory distillation of folk-blues vocals, garage-rock guitar and crisp pop…
-
Looking for some new music to add to your spring listening? Cyprus Avenue has some great suggestions to help you make your spring playlist pop…check it…
-
Thirteen years ago, singer-songwriter Sam Baker survived a terrorist bombing in Peru. Since his miraculous recovery he’s been evolving as an artist…and…
-
Cyprus Avenue celebrates Black history month by taking you on an excursion through Black history via music. It’s Let Freedom Sing coming up on Cyprus…
-
Country music, once relegated to memories, roars back to life this weekend on Cyprus Avenue. It’s great music from George Jones, the Earls of Leicester…