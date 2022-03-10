Kansas Citians are 'tired of it' as winter storm prompts another round of cancellations

A steady snowfall has covered the metro and surrounding areas, canceling trash pickup in Kansas City and keeping snow-clearing crews busy.

Kylie Conrow, who lives near Westport, bundled up to face the blustery weather and walk her dogs early Thursday morning.

“I’m tired of it, I’m ready for summer,” she said. Conrow works as an occupational therapist at an assisted living center and she said she planned to head to work to see a few patients, but would go home if the weather got worse.

Snowfall slowed traffic and caused a handful of accidents Thursday morning, but according to MoDOT’s interactive map , roads in the metro were mostly cleared by the afternoon. Roads in the St. Joseph and Platte County areas, however, were covered in snow.

According to the National Weather Service , Kansas City will likely accumulate about 2-4 inches of precipitation by 5 p.m. Meteorologists are estimating a 40% chance of snow overnight and the region is under a winter storm warning effective until 6 a.m. Friday.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Justin Morris, a maintenance employee with Kansas City Life Insurance Company, shovels snow early Thursday morning outside the company's offices. He said he expected to be out clearing and salting walkways for most of the day.

The Kansas City region has seen several snowstorms this winter, but several people told KCUR this event doesn’t feel as severe as previous storms.

Maintenance worker Justin Morris also braved the cold Thursday morning. He works for the Kansas City Life Insurance Company, where he was shoveling the steps and walkways. Morris said he was thankful it was just snow this time.

“At least we don’t have a layer of ice underneath, the ice is kind of what makes our job hell,” said Morris. “The way we use our shovels we can kind of plow it and it’s way easier with just snow.”

Morris said he expects to be out shoveling all day.

Scott Stewart, a landlord who owns property on Troost, was shoveling snow for his tenants Thursday. He said so far the snow didn’t seem too bad, especially when compared to the more than nine inches dumped on the metro last month.

“It comes and goes. I love it when it’s here but it’s nice when it leaves,” said Stewart. He said the drastic change in temperatures recently is frustrating.

“It would be nice if it would stop, but that’s part of the Midwest. You never know what you’re gonna get.”