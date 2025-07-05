Want to explore Kansas City this summer? Take these adventures around the metro

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Over the years, we’ve explored the countless ways you can enjoy a summer day in Kansas City, from kayaking the Missouri River to enjoying a crisp lemonade at Baba’s Pantry or Ruby Jean’s Juicery.

Just a few weeks ago, KCUR’s Adventure email covered the many summer festivals and events happening across the Kansas City region.

Whether you need a break from the heat or you can’t get enough sun, here are some of our favorite summer Adventures you don’t want to miss.

Enjoy the lake life at these local spots

Libby Hanssen / KCUR 89.3 Summertime is a great time for a getaway at the lakes around the metro region.

During the lazy, hazy days of a Midwest summer, you may start to yearn for access to cool water and wind whipped coastline. Sure, there are the Kansas, Missouri, and Blue Rivers, but for a more mellow environment, local lake town vibes may hit the spot.

While the Kansas City region doesn’t have the wealth of lakes as other areas of the nation, there are a handful of lakes only an hour or so from the metro.

As KCUR contributor Libby Hanssen writes, July is National Lakes Appreciation Month, so whether you take a day trip, weekend getaway, or just need a dramatic change of scenery, these lakes (and their towns) offer plenty to enjoy.

The best lake towns around Kansas City

Want other places to go swimming in Kansas City? KCUR's Brandon Azim has this guide to outdoor pools all across the metro, with their prices and hours.

Get out of town

The Nature Conservancy Throughout Missouri and Kansas, there are plenty of locations perfect for a day trip or weekend getaway.

Kansas City’s central location has its benefits — one being its close proximity to a dozen or more quaint towns with historical sites or natural features worthy of deeper exploration.

We’ve taken you along on our journeys to nearby towns like Weston, Parkville and St. Joseph — each with its own unique attributes and charm, and just enough to explore on a daytrip.

Some longer journeys require an overnight stay, such as our trip to Hannibal, Missouri, a town famous for its storied caves and its history as the home of Mark Twain.

Or, take a meandering trip to explore your state’s roadside attractions and historical sites. We’ve got your guides to summer road trips across your state, courtesy of KCUR contributors Libby Hanssen and Anne Kniggendorf.

Your guide to summer adventures across central Kansas and central Missouri

Keep it local with a staycation

Colton Sturgeon / Unsplash Find more to explore in Kansas City with adventures throughout the city.

If you’ve got PTO to burn and need a break, or you’re on a budget, Kansas City has countless ways to explore something new while staying local.

From browsing an independent bookstore or one of our many specialized libraries to browsing the aisles of a thrift shop, KC has plenty of spots to keep you exploring all summer long.

One of the best ways to really get to know an area is at your own pace, on foot. Walking tours give you a chance to revel in the details of a location, to see how the past and present connect, and view art and architecture up close.

Whether you’re looking to cover a wide section of the city, or learn about a specific era of Kansas City history, the city has great ways to do it all.

Discover something new on a walking tour of Kansas City

Catch me outside this summer, from birding to baseball

The Chillicothe Mudcats Get outdoors to enjoy quintessential summertime pastimes like baseball.

Summer is one of the best seasons for outdoor adventures: an early-morning fishing trip or bird watching, playing disc golf or spending a lazy day at one of Kansas City’s seven now-improved public pools, as reported by KCUR’s Brandon Azim.

Catching a ballgame is another classic way to celebrate summer. Today, minor-league baseball is still alive and well, especially around the Kansas City region.

In the middle of summer, heading to a minor league game is one of the best (and cheapest) ways to spend a day. Tickets sometimes go on sale and can be less than $10 (and the food is almost always cheaper than at large parks). Let KCUR contributor Haines Eason be your guide to minor league games across Kansas and Missouri.

Your guide to the minor league baseball teams around the region

Can't stand the heat? Stay cool with these indoor activities

Tyler Callahan / Unsplash Old school arcades provide a place for summer fun and respite from the Midwestern heat.

For some of us, a Midwest summer brings temperatures that exceed our comfort levels. Thankfully, there are plenty of indoor activities to keep you entertained across Kansas City.

Go bowling at one of Kansas City’s many bowling alleys. Act like a tourist and explore the lore of Union Station. Taste-test your way through one of Kansas City’s local food halls. Grab a partner and learn how to swing dance. Have a BYOB date night at a local ceramic studio.

The options are endless if you know where to look.

But if you’re looking to let loose with a little friendly competition, or try something new, KCUR contributor Hannah Bailey rounded up the best places where adults can have fun around Kansas City.

The best places where adults can “play” around Kansas City (There were so many options, we published Part Two here.)

P.S. Our summer fun is just getting started! Look out for upcoming Adventures exploring hot weather reprieves, our favorite icy treats and more local getaways.

Let us know: What’s your favorite hidden gem in the summertime?