Want to help Ukraine? Here are some Kansas City ways

As Russia's war on Ukraine continues, many organizations are helping to provide humanitarian aid to those in need. They make donations to feed Ukrainians and help people displaced by the invasion.

Below is a list of local organizations accepting donations or arranging volunteer efforts:

Heart to Heart International is working to deliver medical and humanitarian assistance. The Lenexa-based organization is working with eight different nonprofit and government programs in the Moldavian and Ukrainian communities to provide aid to refugees. Direct financial donations are accepted and volunteer opportunities are also available. Visit here to learn more.

The Ukrainian Club of Kansas City is working in collaboration with Heart to Heart International and has advised anyone wishing to donate to do so through Heart to Heart directly. More information is available here.

Jewish Vocational Services is a refugee resettlement and community engagement agency. As more Ukrainians are displaced, JVS Executive Director Hilary Singer said JVS remains "continually prepared to support anyone who needs our services.” JVS is accepting money, household goods, clothing and some furniture. Volunteer opportunities are also available. Visit here for more information.

Blackhole Bakery on Troost owner Jason Provo forged a bond with Ukrainian bakers through a mutual friend early in his culinary career. Although they have never met in person, Provo knew he wanted to help after learning they decided to stay in Odessa, Ukraine, to cook for soldiers and the elderly.

Beginning this week, 5% of all sales from Blackhole Bakery will go directly to Cafe Bize in Odessa. Cash donations will also be accepted at Blackhole. More information is available here.

Classic Cookie in Waldo also will be donating 5% of sales to Cafe Bize's effort to feed the community in Odessa. “Anything we can do as a business, as a community, as a nation, we should be doing,” owner Bryan Sparks said. Cash donations are also accepted.

Italian Gardens Pizzeria and Jasper’s will sell Ukrainian-themed, blue and gold Italian biscotti cookies. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen to feed Ukrainians. Owner John Dicapo said cash donations will also be accepted.