Jacob Martin

More than 100 students walked out of class Monday to raise concerns over safety measures after a 14-year-old student was killed by another student inside a school bathroom.
Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming the first Black player in Major League Baseball. Robinson began his career with the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues.
Starbucks workers at 75th Street in Overland Park held a vote Friday afternoon to unionize, citing better working conditions, and health care benefits.
For years, Nordstrom has planned to leave Oak Park Mall and move to a 122,000-square-foot space on the Plaza. But lately, reports have circled that the national retailer is reconsidering.
Starbucks employees at 41st and Main streets in Midtown cited sanitation and protection from the pandemic in their announcement to collectively unionize.
Nearly a dozen stores, both local shops and national chains, have closed their Plaza locations over the past year.
A Missouri representative wants to move to permanent standard time. A Kansas representative prefers permanent daylight saving time. Neither has much chance of success.
Organizations across Kansas City are offering opportunities to volunteer or donate to help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The pandemic forced some Kansas City restaurants to close, but many are still open, serving the dishes that keep diners coming back. Here are a few of our favorites.
A rally for Starbucks employees was held at the Country Club Plaza location. Some workers are trying to organize for better pay and safety.