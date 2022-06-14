Feeling the heat? Find the nearest cooling center in Kansas City

Kansas City remains under a heat advisory until Wednesday evening, as temperatures reach dangerous levels and heat indexes approach the triple digits.

For residents without easy access to air-conditioning, the Kansas City area offers a variety of places to cool down for free. Unlike the past two summers, where many locations were closed to the public due to the COVID-19, local YMCA’s, library branches and community centers are now open as cooling centers.

In Kansas City, Johnson County and Wyandotte County, library systems are all offering a place to rest, rehydrate and get away from the heat.

Mary Olive Joyce is the director of Library Outreach for the Kansas City Public Library. She said that residents can visit the libraries to enjoy the air conditioning, peruse the library’s collection and take advantage of other services. She said the libraries are welcome to all during the normal hours of operation.

“We are welcoming in a safe place for individuals that are seeking a safe place to be cool, or and to be during the heat of the day,” Joyce said.

Here are some of the available cooling centers during this week's heat advisory:

All YMCA of Greater Kansas City locations are open to the community when the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning. More information on locations and hours here.

Johnson County, Kansas

The Johnson County Library system is offering all of their fourteen libraries as cooling centers. A list of branches and operating hours is available here .

Wyandotte County, Kansas

Wyandotte County is offering a variety of community centers, pools and splash parks as cooling centers.

Kansas City, Missouri

All of the Midcontinent Public Libraries and Kansas City Public Libraries are offering their branches as cooling centers. All cooling services are available during normal hours of operation.

Community Center locations:

Brush Creek Community Center, 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. 5th St.

Gregg/Klice Community Center, 1124 E 5th Street

Hillcrest Community Center, 10401 Hillcrest Road

Kansas City North Community Center, 3920 N.E. Antioch Road

Line Creek Community Center, 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive

Marlborough Community Center, 8200 The Paseo Blvd.

Southeast Community Center, 4201 E. 63rd St.

Tony Aguirre Community Center, 2050 W. Pennway St.

Westport Roanoke Community Center, 3601 Roanoke Road

Independence, Missouri:

Independence is offered by Roger T. Sermon Community Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., available as a cooling center until Wednesday from 8 A.M to 8 P.M.

Here are some pointers about how to avoid heat-related injury:



Stay in air conditioning as much as possible.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Avoid prolonged periods in the sun.

Check on relatives and neighbors.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If possible, reschedule strenuous outdoor activity for early morning or late evening.

Wear lightweight and loose-filling clothes.

Be familiar with the symptoms of health exhaustion or heat stroke.

If you or someone near you experiences heat stroke, move to shade or air conditioning immediately and call 9-1-1.

It is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Heat stroke can be life threatening. Physical symptoms include high body temperature, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and passing out, as well as hot, red dry or damp skin.