Rachel Schnelle

I grew up out in the country in Southwest Missouri, so I unironically say ope. I'm a middle child who is close with my family, all of whom like to make obscure references to our favorite TV shows; mine include Gilmore Girls, Parks and Recreation, Community and Downton Abbey. I worked at a coffee shop in Columbia during my undergrad and can look at someone and guess their coffee order. My high school friends teased me for listening to NPR every day, but I didn't care. Getting national and state news in my hometown began my love for journalism and public radio.