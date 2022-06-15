Kansas City school districts cancel summer school activities over threat of mass shooting

Nearly a dozen Kansas City-area schools are canceling classes on Wednesday following a mass shooting threat.

The Blue Springs School District announced Tuesday night it would cancel summer school sites and all school activities until further notice.

“The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting,” the district said on Facebook. “The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”

The FBI told KCUR that the Blue Springs police would be leading the investigation of the threat, but it takes all threats of violence seriously and will “work with our local partners to provide resources as needed."

The Blue Springs School District said it would provide an update by 7 p.m. on Wednesday and provide additional information.

“We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe,” the district said.

Several school districts also announced on Wednesday that they would be closing out of an abundance of caution. They include:



Lee’s Summit

Independence

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Oak Grove

Odessa

Lone Jack

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit

Timothy Lutheran Ministries in Blue Springs

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

