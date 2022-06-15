Kansas City school districts cancel summer school activities over threat of mass shooting
At least 10 school districts in the Kansas City area announced they were canceling all summer school activities Wednesday after the Blue Springs Police Department was alerted to the threat of an "unspecific mass shooting."
The Blue Springs School District announced Tuesday night it would cancel summer school sites and all school activities until further notice.
“The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting,” the district said on Facebook. “The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”
The FBI told KCUR that the Blue Springs police would be leading the investigation of the threat, but it takes all threats of violence seriously and will “work with our local partners to provide resources as needed."
The Blue Springs School District said it would provide an update by 7 p.m. on Wednesday and provide additional information.
“We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe,” the district said.
Several school districts also announced on Wednesday that they would be closing out of an abundance of caution. They include:
- Lee’s Summit
- Independence
- Fort Osage
- Grain Valley
- Oak Grove
- Odessa
- Lone Jack
- St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit
- Timothy Lutheran Ministries in Blue Springs
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.