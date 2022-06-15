© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kansas City school districts cancel summer school activities over threat of mass shooting

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published June 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
Blue Springs South-3.jpg
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89. 3
The Blue Springs Police department alerted the FBI to an unspecific threat of a mass shooting Tuesday night, prompting at least 10 area school districts to cancel summer school classes Wednesday.

At least 10 school districts in the Kansas City area announced they were canceling all summer school activities Wednesday after the Blue Springs Police Department was alerted to the threat of an "unspecific mass shooting."

Nearly a dozen Kansas City-area schools are canceling classes on Wednesday following a mass shooting threat.

The Blue Springs School District announced Tuesday night it would cancel summer school sites and all school activities until further notice.

“The Blue Springs Police Department alerted the FBI of a possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting,” the district said on Facebook. “The FBI has confirmed that the individual in question whose whereabouts are unknown is dangerous.”

The FBI told KCUR that the Blue Springs police would be leading the investigation of the threat, but it takes all threats of violence seriously and will “work with our local partners to provide resources as needed."

The Blue Springs School District said it would provide an update by 7 p.m. on Wednesday and provide additional information.

“We know this will be a burden to many of our families and we ask for your understanding and flexibility as we continue to keep our students, staff, and schools safe,” the district said.

Several school districts also announced on Wednesday that they would be closing out of an abundance of caution. They include:

  • Lee’s Summit
  • Independence
  • Fort Osage
  • Grain Valley
  • Oak Grove
  • Odessa
  • Lone Jack
  • St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Lee’s Summit
  • Timothy Lutheran Ministries in Blue Springs

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tags

News Blue Springs Police DepartmentshootingLee's Summit School DistrictIndependence School DistrictBreaking News
Jodi Fortino
More than ever, education lies at the intersection of equity, housing, funding, and other diverse issues facing Kansas City’s students, families and teachers. As KCUR’s education reporter, I’ll break down the policies driving these issues in schools and report what’s happening in our region's classrooms. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
See stories by Jodi Fortino
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make non-profit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now