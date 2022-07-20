Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of North Kansas City Police officer

Authorities on Wednesday identified Joshua Rocha, 24, as the suspect in the killing of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Rocha, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with two felonies: murder in the first degree and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White says if convicted, Rocha faces life in prison or the death penalty for the murder charge, and five to 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.

“It's important to stress that the charge of a crime is not evident of a crime and the defendant is presumed innocent until he is found guilty or pleads guilty in a court of law,” White said. “To this point, we are very comfortable with the evidence we had in filing these charges. There will be further evidence, there will be other decisions to be made in regards to this case, so this is far from over, this is just the beginning.”

Authorities say Vasquez, 32, was trying to pull Rocha over at 21st and Clay Street around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday for having an expired temporary tag. Rocha allegedly got out of the car and began shooting at Vasquez before driving away.

Vasquez was brought to North Kansas City Hospital, where he died.

Police say Rocha turned himself in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is handling the investigation.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said it’s the first death in the line of duty for his department.

Vasquez was a two-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department. On Tuesday, Freeman described him as a “shining star” of the department.

“To see such a young person so early on in his career lose his life to such senseless violence is unfathomable,” Freeman said.

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police has set up an online portal for people who want to make contributions to Vasquez’s family.

An arraignment hearing for Rocha has been set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.