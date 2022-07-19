© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

North Kansas City Police officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

KCUR | By Lisa Rodriguez
Published July 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT
Police officers look at the car of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on July 19, 2022.
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR 89.3
Police officers look at the car of North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on July 19, 2022.

Officer Daniel Vasquez was a two-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department. He was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

A North Kansas City police officer has died after he was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was trying to pull over a driver at 21st and Clay Street around 10:40 a.m. for having an expired temporary tag. The driver allegedly got out of the car and began shooting at Vasquez before driving away.

Vasquez was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police says the suspect turned himself in just before 2 p.m. and is now in custody. Police have not released his name, but described him as a white male with brown hair.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will handle the investigation.

North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said it’s the first death in the line of action for his department.

Vasquez was a two-year member of the North Kansas City Police Department. Freeman described him as a “shining star” of the department.

“To see such a young person so early on in his career lose his life to such senseless violence is unfathomable,” Freeman said.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin talks to reporters after the death of a North Kansas City Police officer on July 19, 2022.
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
/
KCUR 89.3
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin talks to reporters after the death of a North Kansas City Police officer on July 19, 2022.

Freeman said the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 50 will set up an online portal for people who want to make contributions to Vasquez’s family.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Joseph Mabin expressed his condolences on social media.

“The loss of a police officer is a tragic event for an entire community, and we are grieving this loss with our neighbors in North Kansas City,” Mabin said.

"All of us in Kansas City extend our sincere condolences to Officer Vasquez's family, his law enforcement brothers and sisters, and the people of North Kansas City," tweeted Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tags

News North Kansas CityKansas City Police Department
Lisa Rodriguez
Slow news days are a thing of the past. As KCUR’s news director, I want to cut through the noise, provide context to the headlines, and give you news you can use in your daily life – information that will empower you to make informed decisions about your neighborhood, your city and the region. Email me at lisa@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @larodrig.
See stories by Lisa Rodriguez
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make non-profit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content