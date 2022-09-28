Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up

Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want.

They will die anyway, the state fears.

So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.

It’s called a public fish salvage, and it took effect immediately.

The same hideous drought that’s baking farmland across western Kansas has the Big Creek flowing so low that Ellis City Lake — which normally covers about 30 acres — can’t get the water recharge it needs.

“Continued dry weather may lead to significant fish losses in the near future,” the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced. “The public may collect any remaining fish in the designated waterbody by any legal methods, as well as by hand, dip net, or seine .”

The temporary free-for-all applies until officials pull down signs about the public fish salvage that they’ve posted around the water.

The same rules apply to Warren Stone Memorial Lake, a much smaller body (2 acres) about half an hour south of Hays. The state says water levels there tend to vary widely and it periodically dries out.

University of Kansas scientist Ted Harris said heat and dwindling lake levels can lead to fish getting caught between two unlivable layers of water.

“Fish are ‘squeezed,’” said Harris, a professor at the Kansas Biological Survey and Center for Ecological Research. “between really hot water (at the surface) and water without oxygen (at the bottom).”

Earlier this month, the National Weather Service said Hays was experiencing its 11th driest summer.

The drought has stunted and shriveled crops across western Kansas, contributing to the current steep prices for corn and forcing cattle and ethanol companies to haul grain by rail from places like Iowa, Illinois and Ohio.

The National Drought Mitigation Center predicts that the dry conditions afflicting the region will continue through the end of the year.

