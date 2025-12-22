Kansas lawmakers approve major tax package to draw Kansas City Chiefs across state line

A group of key Kansas lawmakers has approved a major tax incentives package for the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate across the state line.

The unanimous vote by the Legislative Coordinating Council comes ahead of an expected announcement by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly later today on economic development for the state of Kansas and the Kansas City region, teeing up a likely announcement that the Chiefs will move to Kansas.

The Kansas plan offers to cover up to 70% of the cost for a new stadium through the state’s Sales and Tax Revenue, or STAR, bonds. That allows sales tax dollars that would normally go to the state and local governments to be used to pay off development costs.

The Chiefs were given until the end of the year to take advantage of the Kansas tax incentive package. State lawmakers created the offer in an attempt to lure the NFL team and the Kansas City Royals from their longtime home in Missouri.

Both teams are looking at new stadium options before their leases at the Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, expire in 2031.

Provided photo Manica Architecture in 2024 created renderings for a potential domed stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas.

Kansas lawmakers jumped at the chance to land the teams after Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected a 3/8th-cent sales tax extension in 2024. The extended sales tax would have funded renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and helped build a new stadium for the Royals.

Earlier this year, Missouri lawmakers approved an incentive package to cover half of the costs to renovate Arrowhead Stadium and relocate the Royals.

And Jackson County leaders last week proposed a new sales tax plan in a last-ditch effort to try to keep the Chiefs in Missouri. The proposal, which would need voter approval, consists of reducing the 3/8th-cent sales tax to a 1/4th-cent sales tax for 25 years beginning in 2031. Those funds would help renovate Arrowhead Stadium, alongside $400 million from the Chiefs and commitments from the state of Missouri and Kansas City, Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota said.

Kansas’ STAR bonds were used to build both the Kansas Speedway and Sporting Kansas City’s soccer stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. In November, the Chiefs reportedly asked for stadium design proposals for a possible move to a site near the NASCAR track in Wyandotte County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.