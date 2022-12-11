The Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and in-depth reporting.
Watch: Drone footage reveals extent of Keystone Pipeline oil spill
The Keystone Pipeline started leaking oil Wednesday night. Before it could be fully turned off, some 14,000 barrels had leaked.
An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas.
Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on repair and recovery. TC Energy, a Canadian firm, said that multiple vacuum trucks are being used to recover the crude.
Aerial footage reveals the extent of the damage:
Keystone oil spill.mp4
- Keystone Pipeline leaks oil into Kansas creek south of Steele City terminal
Compiled by Daniel Wheaton. Reporting from Fred Knapp, Bill Kelly, Jackie Ourada and Aaron Bonderson. Photo and video by Tyler Kersting.