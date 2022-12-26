Longtime artistic director of Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre dies following abuse allegations

Jeff Church, longtime producing artistic director of the Coterie Theatre, died on Saturday, days after allegations of widespread sexual abuse became public.

On Monday, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed that officers on Saturday responded to a “dead body call” and found Church dead at his home.

Police are conducting a death investigation and the medical examiner’s office has not yet released a cause of death.

Multiple accusations of sexual harassment began surfacing on social media last week and were published Friday by the Kansas City Pitch .

Church was accused of sexually assaulting Deshawn Young, a Florida-based actor who used to live in Kansas City. Young detailed an assault in a video posted to Facebook that has since been taken down.

Young’s video prompted others to share their accusations against Church, including KKFI 90.1 radio host Mark Manning, who said Church assaulted him in 1991 when Manning was 27.

The Pitch named two other actors who accused Church of assault or other unwanted advances.

On Saturday, the Coterie’s board of directors announced on Instagram that it had accepted Church’s resignation and that the board was committed to investigating the allegations.

The Coterie did not respond to requests for comment.

Following news of his death — rumors that he died began circulating on Facebook Saturday night — Manning posted on his own page in support of the alleged victims.

“To all of the victims of sexual assault, please, please, please do not blame yourself for telling the truth. Please do not punish yourself, or allow ANYONE else to punish you for speaking up” Manning wrote.

Church’s death comes one month after the Coterie’s executive director, Joette Pelster died. Pelster, who served as executive director since 1993, died Friday, Nov. 25 , just a week after she announced her intentions to retire.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

KCUR's Laura Spencer contributed to this report.