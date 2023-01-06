What has happened to the 23 Missouri residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol. To mark the occasion, President Biden plans to award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people, including law enforcement officers who were injured defending the Capitol and election workers who resisted efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the legal cases of hundreds of people charged in connection with the insurrection are still winding their way through the courts.

Five people died during or after the insurrection, and approximately 140 members of law enforcement suffered injuries.

To date, nearly 900 people have been charged with crimes. Based on court documents and media accounts, here are all of the people from Missouri facing charges and, in instances where they've pleaded guilty, the outcomes of their cases.

Jerod Thomas Bargar

Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, and charged with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings. He was also charged with misdemeanor offenses.

James Buxton

Buxton, of St. Charles, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. He was also charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Aug. 10, 2022, Buxton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A judge sentenced Buxton to 18 months of probation, including 40 hours of community service, a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.



Cale Clayton

Clayton, of Drexel, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; theft of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in the grounds or a Capitol building.

Louis Enrique Colon

United States District Court / District of Columbia Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, as identified in the United States of America's criminal complaint against Colon and three other defendants for several charges related to their activities at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Colon also is named as a defendant in a separate civil suit brought by the attorney general of the District of Columbia against the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and multiple individuals, accusing them of "conspiring to terrorize the District" in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Colon, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 11, 2021. He was indicted along with Kansas residents Ryan Ashlock, William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehn, as well as Arizona siblings Felicia Konold and Cory Konold.

They were charged with conspiracy; civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Colon also is named as a defendant in a separate civil suit brought by the attorney general of the District of Columbia against the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and multiple individuals. The suit accuses the defendants of "conspiring to terrorize the District" in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Colon pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, to a felony charge of obstructing law enforcement officers trying to secure the Capitol.

Lloyd Casimoro Cruz, Jr.

Cruz, of Kansas City, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and parading demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Joshua Dressel

Dressel, of Festus, was arrested in St. Louis on July 13, 2021.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; or attempting or conspiring to do so.

Dressel pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, 2022, to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Dressel faces a maximum of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

U.S. Department of Justice / Left: Joshua Dressel, as identified by the FBI from surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Zachary H. (Zac) Martin, as identified by an FBI agent in the United States of America's criminal complaint and arrest warrant.

Zachary H. Martin

Martin, of Springfield, was arrested in Springfield on Jan. 28, 2021.

He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct; and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

On Dec. 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. On March 17, 2022, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Cara Maureen Hentschel

Hentschel, of Springfield, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2021.

She was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Hentschel told a Facebook friend that she entered Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office and drank beer, but federal investigators have cast doubt on that claim, according to the Washington Post.

Hentschel pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022, to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a judge sentenced her to 45 days in a halfway house, 36 months of probation and ordered her to pay a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia Mahailya Pryer, left, and Cara Maureen Hentschel, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as identified by an FBI agent from social media postings.

Emily Hernandez

Hernandez, of Sullivan, was arrested in St. Louis on Jan. 19, 2021. She is the niece of another defendant, William D. Merry, Jr., and was charged along with him and defendant Paul S. Westover.

Hernandez faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impeded the conduct of government business; stealing, selling, conveying or disposing of anything of value of the United States; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Hernandez pleaded guilty on Jan. 1, 2022, to a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. On April 11, 2022, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised release, including 80 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Nicholas L. Kennedy

Kennedy, of Sikeston, was arrested on July 28, 2022. In a superseding indictment filed on Oct. 29, 2022, he was charged with civil disorder; obstructing an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Matthew Loganbill

U.S. Department of Justice

Loganbill, of Versailles, was arrested in Versailles on March 29, 2021.

He was charged with obstruction of a Congressional proceeding; unlawful entry; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

William D. Merry, Jr.

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia William Merry, left, as identified by an FBI agent in the government's criminal complaint. The agent also identifies the woman next to him, in the sunglasses, as his niece Emily Hernandez.

Merry, of St. Louis, was arrested in St. Louis on Feb. 4, 2021. He is the uncle of Emily Hernandez and was charged along with Hernandez and Paul Westover.

In a criminal complaint filed on Dec. 29, 2022, he was charged with embezzling, stealing, purloining, knowingly converting to his use and the use of another, and without authority, selling, conveying and disposing of any record, voucher, money and thing of value of the United States and any department and agency thereof, "that is, a shard of a sign previously designating Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite within the U.S. Capitol, which has a value of less than $1000."

On Jan. 5, 2022, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft of government property. On April 11, 2022, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail, nine months of supervised release, including 80 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Mahailya Pryer

Pryer, of Springfield, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2021.

She was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pryer pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022, to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a judge sentenced Pryer to 45 days in prison and 36 months of probation. In addition, Pryer must pay $500 in restitution.

Stephen Brian Quick

U.S. Department of Justice / Stephen Brian Quick, left, in a photo taken on Jan. 6, 2021, and provided to the FBI by his brother, Michael Aaron Quick, right.

Stephen Brian Quick, of Springfield, was arrested along with his brother, Michael Aaron Quick, in Springfield on Feb. 12, 2021.

He was charged with committing unlawful activity on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

On Dec. 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

Quick told investigators he was “ashamed” of what he had done by going inside the Capitol, according to an affidavit by an FBI special agent in support of the criminal complaint.

On March 17, 2022, he was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Michael Aaron Quick

Michael Aaron Quick, of Springfield, was arrested along with his brother, Stephen Brian Quick, in Springfield on Feb. 12, 2021.

He was charged with committing unlawful activity on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

On Dec. 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

On March 17, 2022, a judge sentenced Quick to 24 months of probation and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and serve 6,000 hours of community service.

Nicholas Burton Reimler

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia Nicholas Burton Reimler inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as identified by an FBI agent in an arrest warrant.

Reimler, of Valley Park, was arrested in St. Louis on Feb. 18, 2021.

He was charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Reimler pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. On Dec. 10, 2021, he was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to make restitution of $500.

Devin Rossman

Rossman, of Independence, was arrested on May 16, 2022, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. On Dec. 9, 2022, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation, required to perform 60 hours of community service and pay $500 for damage to the Capitol and a $2,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Rossman posted on Facebook during the Capitol riot that he was attempting to enter offices inside the Capitol Building. At one point he stated that "the office we found open was pelosi’s (sic) with her laptop open" — an apparent reference to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

John George Todd III

Todd, of Sibley, was arrested on May 10, 2022, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through Capital grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Carey Jon Walden

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia Carey Jon Walden outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a photograph Walden provided to the FBI.

Walden, of Kansas City, was arrested in Kansas City on May 28, 2021.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

On Oct. 26, 2021, Walden pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 19, 2022, the 48-year-old Navy and Marine Corps veteran was sentenced to 30 days' home detention and probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

At his sentencing he told the judge he regretted his participation in the attack on the Capitol. "I wish I hadn't been there, and I'm sorry he did that," Walden said.

Paul Westover

Westover, of Lake St. Louis, was arrested in St. Louis on Feb. 4, 2021, and was charged together with William D. Merry, Jr. and Merry's niece, Emily Hernandez.

Westover was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.

On Dec. 6, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

On April 11, 2022, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson

U.S. Department of Justice

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, of Springfield, was arrested in Springfield on August 18, 2021.

She was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Wilson and her husband, Zachary John Wilson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 27, 2022, she was sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 30 days of home detention, and 60 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $500.

Zachary John Wilson

Zachary John Wilson was arrested in Springfield on Feb. 19, 2021.

He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Wilson and his wife, Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 27, 2022, he was sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 45 days of home detention, and 60 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Isaac Samuel Yoder

Yoder, of Nevada, was arrested in Springfield on Aug. 4, 2021.

He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Multiple photographs showed Yoder at the U.S. Capitol dressed as George Washington, according to Newsweek.

