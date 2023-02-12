Here's what we know so far about Kansas City's Super Bowl victory celebration

Kansas City fans will take to the streets Wednesday to celebrate the team's second Super Bowl win in four years. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be pushed to Thursday.

LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 13, 2023

If you were lucky enough to take part in 2020’s celebration, you already know one thing — planning ahead is key.

We'll continue to post updates as we learn new information, but here’s what we know so far:

When is the celebration?

Soon after the Chiefs clinched Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted "LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!"

It will begin at 12 p.m., with a victory rally at Union Station at approximately 1:45 p.m., according to city officials. The National WWI Museum and Memorial will host viewing opportunities on its north lawn.

What's the route?

The Kansas City Sports Commission has not released an official route, but if the parade is anything like the 2020 Super Bowl celebration or the Royals’ World Series parade in 2015 , it will likely start downtown and run mostly along Grand Boulevard before turning to finish in front of Union Station.

The Sports Commission advised parade-goers to watch for details across several channels:



Visit the parade website at www.chiefsparade.com

Sign up for text notifications from AlertKC. Text KCPARADE to 888-777.

Follow the City and the KC Sports Commission on Twitter @KansasCity and @SportKC, or on Facebook and Instagram.

We love a parade! We’ll drive! — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) February 13, 2023

What will the weather be?

The National Weather Service is forecasting a beautiful day — mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. But temperature will likely drop significantly into the evening, with a forecasted low around 23 and a chance for snow.

Will schools be closed?

Kansas City Public Schools and the Shawnee Mission School District have announced schools will be closed Wednesday so families can take part in citywide festivities, but other districts are likely to cancel classes as well.

But don't plan to sleep in yet — Kansas City Public Schools says classes are still on for Monday.



What about cell phone service?

Cell phone reception may be extremely limited due to the large numbers of cell phone users in a small area. Parade-goers should make plans in case they get separated.

How much will it cost?

The celebration will be free to attend, but will cost at least $2.25 million to put on , according to estimates presented at a Kansas City Council meeting earlier this month.

Kansas City, Missouri, allocated $750,000 for the event and Mayor Quinton Lucas guessed that overtime costs for police and fire fighters would add up to more than $1.5 million.

The Kansas City Sports Commission also expects more than $1 million in private sponsorships.

When was the last time the city had a celebration on this scale?

That would be the 2020 Chiefs parade . That event started at 11:30 a.m. and included a rally at Union Station around 1:30 p.m. that featured several Chiefs players and coaches.

Hundreds of people camped out in front of Union Station the night before the event and thousands were lined up along the parade route before dawn. In all, about half a million people attended.

