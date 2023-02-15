Live coverage: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with a parade in Kansas City

Kansas City is taking over downtown Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win in four years.

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. in the River Market area, continue down Grand Boulevard and conclude at a victory rally at Union Station at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Get more information about the celebrations here, including info on road closures and transportation.

You can watch the whole thing live courtesy of Visit KC and KSHB 41.

KCUR's reporters and photographers will be following the festivities throughout the day, and we'll be bringing you live updates here.