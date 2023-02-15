© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with a parade in Kansas City

Published February 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate during a Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Orlin Wagner
/
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate during a Super Bowl rally in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Kansas City is taking over downtown Wednesday to celebrate the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win in four years.

  • The parade will begin at 12 p.m. in the River Market area, continue down Grand Boulevard and conclude at a victory rally at Union Station at approximately 1:45 p.m.
  • Get more information about the celebrations here, including info on road closures and transportation.
  • You can watch the whole thing live courtesy of Visit KC and KSHB 41.

KCUR's reporters and photographers will be following the festivities throughout the day, and we'll be bringing you live updates here.

