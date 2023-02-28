KCI welcomes the first flyers into a new airport terminal showing off ‘all the best of Kansas City’

Wearing a “KC” t-shirt, Dawn Taylor had the honor of arriving on the first flight into Kansas City’s brand-new airport terminal on Tuesday morning. She had boarded bright and early in Chicago.

“The gate agents were dancing. There was Kool & The Gang, ‘celebrate good times’ playing,” Taylor said, smiling. “It was balloons, it was selfies, free popcorn, all kinds of things. Red carpet on the jetway going on to board the flight. And then when we flew in, we could look out the window, we had a water cannon salute with the fire trucks.”

When she stepped off the plane to KCI, Taylor says she was handed a mimosa — a treatment she jokingly says she now expects every time she flies here.

After an overnight swap (and several years of construction), Kansas City International Airport abandoned its decades-old horseshoes and welcomed its first travelers to the $1.5 billion single terminal. And like the airport opening itself, those initial flights came in right on time.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Passengers flowed in and out of the airport, many stopping to take photos or videos of Kansas City's new digs.

Another early arrival was Kansas City native Chad Harris, who came into KCI from visiting his sister in Minneapolis. Harris says he intentionally scheduled one of the last flights out of the old terminal on Monday so he could say goodbye.

“Having had a lot of history with the old terminal, I appreciated it, but I was also excited to see this new chapter for Kansas City and for our city and the region,” Harris says. “We did a hard turn page overnight and it's pretty fantastic to see that transition. I love that.”

All around, people flowed in and out of the airport taking photos, videos, and selfies with the new public artwork — $5.6 million worth, the largest public art project in Kansas City history.

There were a few hiccups, of course: Passengers navigating the new baggage handling system, wheelchair users having the travel longer distances than in the old terminals.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Chad Harris (front) snaps a selfie with his friends, Justin Meyer, a deputy director of aviation at KCI, and Jake Jacobson.

Robert Hilton has been a volunteer airport ambassador at KCI for 10 years, and he spent Tuesday helping people find where they need to be — the right airline or where to pick up a rental car.

“Today, everybody’s new,” Hilton says. “Normally I just help the people from out of town who have that lost look on their face. Today, everybody has that lost look.”

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Benivia Sapp and her mother, Sam McLellan, were at the new terminal Tuesday on a layover. Sapp says it was her first time in Kansas City. She was impressed by the new terminal and all of its artwork.

Benivia Sapp and her mother, Sam McLellan, were settled snugly at City Market Coffee Roasters while on a layover, waiting for their flight to California for vacation.

Sapp says Tuesday was her first time in Kansas City, and the airport made a good first impression.

“It's beautifully decorated. They put a lot of attention to detail and clearly a lot of money into it,” says Sapp. “We were sitting here admiring the architecture and the work that they've done in the art displays.”

Sapp’s favorite art display is the “ Jazz Birds ” by artist Willie Cole. The “birds,” crafted out of saxophones, pay homage to Kansas City’s rich jazz history.

Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga / KCUR 89.3 Many of the concessions at the new KCI terminal, like the Brookside Local above, are airport-sized version of locally owned Kansas City favorites.

In addition to lots of local art displays, the new terminal features nearly 50 shops and restaurants , with concessions managed by Vantage Airport Group. KCI says that 80% of the shopping and dining concepts are local to Kansas City.

Harris says the new terminal makes him proud of his hometown.

“It highlights so much of what our city's known for. So the art in here is fantastic, the sculptures, the food scene,” Harris says. “There's the smell of barbecue in the air as you get off the plane and it's just fantastic. So I can see that the terminal really represents all the best of Kansas City.”