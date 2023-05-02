© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announces plans for a $25 million new home in Kansas City

KCUR | By Greg Echlin
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
050223_GE_newNLBM01.jpg
Bank of America Corporation
/
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
A rendering of the newly-proposed, 30,000-square-foot facility for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the Historic 18th and Vine district.

The museum has already secured $1 million for construction of the new building, planned for the intersection of 18th Street and Paseo, from Bank of America. The bulk of funds are expected to come from private financers.

Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will get a newer, bigger home, museum officials announced on Tuesday.

The new museum will be built adjacent to the historic Paseo YMCA on 18th and Paseo, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said at a news conference at the museum’s current home in the heart of the Historic 18th and Vine District, where it opened in 1997.

“Just like the Negro Leagues, it is important that we continue to dare to dream,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick announced that Bank of America was kicking off the museum’s capital campaign with a $1 million grant toward the 30,000-square foot project estimated to cost $25 million. Most of the funds will be privately raised, Kendrick said, but there may be public funding involved down the road.

050223_GE_newNLBM02.jpg
Bank of America Corporation
/
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
A rendering of the newly-proposed, 30,000-square-foot facility for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the Historic 18th and Vine district.

The principal architectural firm is Pendulum, based in the Crossroads district of Kansas City. Jonathan Cole, the founding principal of Pendulum, said he was still pinching himself over the opportunity his firm has had with the design.

“We’ve designed minor league ballparks, major league ballparks,” Cole said. “To be part of this, which is, I think, our real history — especially as an African-American who happens to be an architect, who happens to do work in baseball — this is a second-to-none opportunity for us.”

Kendrick said the timetable for the new museum would depend on how fast the funds are raised.

“Typically you want to raise half or three-quarters of your money before you break ground because you feel like you’re less likely to fail in raising the required funds to do this,” he said.

Royals owner John Sherman, who attended the news conference, said he was enthusiastic about the prospects of a new museum, especially given the Royals’ plans to build a new stadium somewhere downtown

“I think we want to pull this history into our stadium wherever it is,” Sherman said.

050223_GE_newNLBM03.jpg
Bank of America Corporation
/
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
A rendering of the newly-proposed, 30,000-square-foot facility for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the Historic 18th and Vine district.

In February, in recognition of Black History Month, the Royals provided free admission to the museum. More than 14,000 patrons went through the turnstiles that month alone, compared to a previous monthly average of 7,000 visitors. Kendrick said that indicated accommodations for larger crowds would be necessary.

Plus, Kendrick said, additional space for exhibits will be helpful.

“If we were to secure a substantial collection, we would have no place to display it (in the current building),” Kendrick said.

050223_GE_newNLBM04.jpg
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
/
Bank of America Corporation
A rendering of the newly-proposed, 30,000-square-foot facility for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the Historic 18th and Vine district.

Former Royals outfielder David DeJesus and other Major League Baseball alumni are scheduled to hold a “Play it Forward” baseball clinic Saturday at the YMCA of Greater Kansas City to raise awareness about the fundraising efforts. It’ll be one of a series of highly visible fundraising events in the coming months.

Tags
News Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)18th and Vinemuseums/galleriesNegro Leagues Baseball MuseumbaseballdevelopmentDigital Post
Greg Echlin
Sports have an economic and social impact on our community and, as a sports reporter, I go beyond the scores and statistics. I also bring the human element to the sports figures who have a hand in shaping the future of not only their respective teams but our town. Reach me at gregechlin@aol.com.
See stories by Greg Echlin
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content