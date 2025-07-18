Recall election for Jackson County Executive moves forward after override of Frank White Jr.’s veto

The Jackson County Legislature overrode Frank White Jr.’s veto to again put a recall of the county executive before voters.

Unless the courts decide otherwise, the special election is still scheduled for Aug. 26, despite the hefty $1.8 million it could cost taxpayers. County legislators unanimously approved the ordinance for the recall election last week.

The veto override passed 8-1, with one abstention. On Thursday, White vetoed his own recall election , angering county legislators who approved it and citizens groups who say he should resign.

Federal funding for public media has been eliminated. Your donation is more critical now than it has ever been. Stand with public media and donate today.

“This has been a win for taxpayers,” Jackson County Legislator Chairman DaRon McGee said at a news conference immediately after the override vote. “We’re moving forward. The citizens can rest assured that (the) government and county government are here, we’re working for them and that there is a steady hand of leadership here.”

The Jackson County Election Board has said it would be “nearly impossible” to hold a recall election on the anticipated Aug. 26 date. Military and absentee ballots would have already needed to be mailed to meet election deadlines.

White has long been under fire for a staggering property tax increase , refusing to build a new jail , vetoing the county's budget and not showing up at his office.

In an emailed statement after the vote, White said the recall ordinance was "unlawful, reckless with taxpayer money and sets a dangerous precedent that would undermine trust in our elections for years to come." He urged county legislators to adopt a new ordinance moving the election to November.

McGee, at the Friday news conference, said he would not respond to White’s callout.

“I’m not going to get in a back-and-forth with the county executive,” he said. “I’m not going to lay down with him and get fleas, so, next question.”

The Legislature overrode other White vetoes on Friday – one for an ordinance would allow Jackson County residents to vote for a county assessor and save the state of Missouri $9.5 million for a county election, McGee said.

It also overrode White’s veto of Ordinance 5992, which extends the deadline for seniors to apply for a property tax credit by Aug. 31.