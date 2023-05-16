© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Legal weed sales in Missouri have passed the $1 billion mark: 'A pretty remarkable milestone'

St. Louis Public Radio | By Wayne Pratt
Published May 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The city of Belleville is considering a proposal that would allow a cannabis dispensary to open 100 feet from a school.

In just three months of recreational marijuana, Missouri’s emerging industry surpassed $1 billion in sales. Trade experts says the state has managed to avoid the problems that plagued others like Illinois, such as long lines, limited access and high taxes.

Legal marijuana in Missouri has quickly become a billion-dollar business.

The Division of Cannabis Regulation says total pot sales surpassed the threshold May 3, just three months after recreational marijuana sales in the state began. Medical marijuana sales started in late 2020.

“It really is a pretty remarkable milestone,” said Jack Cardetti, a Missouri Cannabis Trade Association spokesman.

He says Missouri managed to avoid the problems that plagued other states, including Illinois, when launching recreational sales, such as long lines and limited access.

“And then on top of that, there was a really high tax in Illinois,” Cardetti said.

That levy could be as high as 31.25%, compared to 6% in Missouri.

Along with boosting state coffers, pot is also putting people to work. The trade group says legal cannabis is responsible for nearly 15,000 direct jobs.

There are already roughly 200 dispensaries in Missouri. They attracted more than $90 million in recreational sales in April. The state said that is about the same as March and up from roughly $71.5 million in February.

Including medical marijuana, Missouri hit $350 million in overall sales for those three months.

Dozens of cannabis clones grow under high-intensity lights at BeLeaf's growing and processing facility on Nov. 3, 2016, in Earth City.

The demand will likely increase and many operations are adjusting.

They weren't growing cannabis at full capacity late last year because of an oversupply in the medical market. Since it takes up to 4 months to go from seed to market, more pot should be available in the next couple of months.

Also, Missouri is preparing to grant more cannabis industry licenses. It's opening the application process in late July to give marginalized or under-represented individuals the chance to be part of the emerging legal marijuana industry.

The state will award 48 licenses for dispensaries, cultivation and marijuana manufacturing businesses. A random lottery drawing will occur in the fall. Missouri will hand out six licenses in each of Missouri's eight congressional districts.

Wayne Pratt
Wayne Pratt is a veteran journalist who has made stops at radio stations, wire services and websites throughout North America. He comes to St. Louis Public Radio from Indianapolis, where he was assistant managing editor at Inside Indiana Business. Wayne also launched a local news operation at NPR member station WBAA in West Lafayette, Indiana, and spent time as a correspondent for a network of more than 800 stations. His career has included positions in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Toronto, Ontario and Phoenix, Arizona. Wayne grew up near Ottawa, Ontario and moved to the United States in the mid-90s on a dare. Soon after, he met his wife and has been in the U.S. ever since.
