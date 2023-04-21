© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Never mind Missouri's weed shortage. The industry needs banks

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonClaudia Brancart
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Marijuana at a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles. Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana.
David McNew
/
Getty Images
Earlier this month, Kansas City voters approved a 3% marijuana sales tax on top of the existing 6% state tax. Mayor Quinton Lucas said tax revenue would go toward funding expungement programs.

It’s been just over two months since dispensaries started selling recreational marijuana in Missouri and despite shortages, business is booming. Now the industry must grapple with perhaps its biggest hurdle since legalization: banks.

Marijuana is in high demand in the Show-Me State.

Since early February, Missourians have spent over $230 million on marijuana, according to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association.

MoCann Trade spokesperson Jack Cardetti told Up To Date on Thursday that high demand is contributing to the statewide supply shortage. Plus, state cultivators are only producing at about 40% capacity after overproducing for the medical market by 92,000 pounds in 2022.

“There was a severe oversupply so a lot of cultivators in Missouri shut off rooms and had yet to expand once the vote (to legalize recreational marijuana) came down in November,” Cardetti said.

But he said the shortage is a short-term problem. The real issue? Banks.

“Things like going to a bank and getting a loan to build out a cultivation facility, that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Because weed is illegal at the federal level, both banks and businesses are under scrutiny to meet regulations. The federal government requires banks to inspect every marijuana facility and licensee, which banks say is a lot of work.

Missouri lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow state agencies, like the Department of Health and Senior Services, to share marijuana licensing information with banks and credit unions so they wouldn't need to duplicate efforts.

“A lot of the normalized banking and investing that would happen in any other billion dollar industry can't happen in the cannabis industry,” Cardetti said.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastmarijuanarecreational marijuanacannabistaxeseconomybusiness
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is the Up To Date spring intern for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content