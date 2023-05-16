© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Missouri attorney general withdraws emergency rule banning transgender health care

Missouri Independent | By Annelise Hanshaw
Published May 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT
012023_Bailey1-1024x613.jpg
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to The Federalist Society on the Missouri House of Representatives floor Friday. (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent)

The attorney general’s rule impacted adults. Legislation limiting access for only minors awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey terminated his emergency rule on gender-affirming care Tuesday — less than a week after the state legislature sent a ban on minors starting treatment to the governor’s desk.

The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit in late April seeking to block Bailey’s emergency rule, alleging the attorney general didn’t have the authority to use the state’s consumer protection law to block access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery. A judge put the rules on hold until July, when a hearing is scheduled.

The now-terminated emergency order would’ve affected adults, a step that caused fear in the LGBTQ+ community, advocates told The Independent. Some began preparing to move out of state when they heard about the emergency order.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Secretary of State’s office said he received the termination paperwork around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The attorney general did not state the reasoning for revoking the order, JoDonn Chaney said, and there was no communication between the two offices prior to receiving the notice.

If Bailey wishes to enact his order, which would set barriers to accessing gender-affirming care, he must restart the process.

Speaking to “Washington Watch” host Tony Perkins earlier this month, Bailey described the rule as “giving our General Assembly time to enact a more comprehensive bill that will protect children and protect patients from these dangerous and experimental procedures.”

The sponsor of a ban on gender-affirming care and the House carrier for the Senate bill awaiting the governor’s signature Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, said he had “discussed the issue [of gender-affirming care] with the Attorney General’s office” during a press conference.

The attorney general’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement that Bailey “grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it.

“So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable,” she said. “Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain.”

This story was originally published in the Missouri Independent.

Tags
News Andrew BaileyMissouri Attorney Generaltransgenderhealth careMissouri General Assembly
Annelise Hanshaw
Annelise Hanshaw covers education for the Missouri Independent — a beat she has held on both the East and West Coast prior to joining the Missouri Independent staff. A born-and-raised Missourian, she is proud to be back in her home state.
See stories by Annelise Hanshaw
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content