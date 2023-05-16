Missouri attorney general withdraws emergency rule banning transgender health care

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey terminated his emergency rule on gender-affirming care Tuesday — less than a week after the state legislature sent a ban on minors starting treatment to the governor’s desk.

The ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit in late April seeking to block Bailey’s emergency rule, alleging the attorney general didn’t have the authority to use the state’s consumer protection law to block access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgery. A judge put the rules on hold until July, when a hearing is scheduled.

The now-terminated emergency order would’ve affected adults, a step that caused fear in the LGBTQ+ community, advocates told The Independent. Some began preparing to move out of state when they heard about the emergency order.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Secretary of State’s office said he received the termination paperwork around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The attorney general did not state the reasoning for revoking the order, JoDonn Chaney said, and there was no communication between the two offices prior to receiving the notice.

If Bailey wishes to enact his order, which would set barriers to accessing gender-affirming care, he must restart the process.

Speaking to “Washington Watch” host Tony Perkins earlier this month, Bailey described the rule as “giving our General Assembly time to enact a more comprehensive bill that will protect children and protect patients from these dangerous and experimental procedures.”

The sponsor of a ban on gender-affirming care and the House carrier for the Senate bill awaiting the governor’s signature Rep. Brad Hudson, R-Cape Fair, said he had “discussed the issue [of gender-affirming care] with the Attorney General’s office” during a press conference.

The attorney general’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement that Bailey “grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it.

“So, it isn’t surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable,” she said. “Missourians deserve an attorney general worthy of the office, not one who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain.”

This story was originally published in the Missouri Independent.