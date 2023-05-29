Here are the Kansas City-area pools that will be open this summer

Water parks and pools around the Kansas City area opened in time for local swimmers to cool off Memorial Day Weekend.

Lifeguard shortages and maintenance issues delayed last year’s swimming season, with more than a third of Kansas City’s pools closed by the July 4 holiday. Even with higher pay and free certification classes, the city struggled to keep enough lifeguards to finish out the season.

Those struggles extended to the Kansas side as well, where cities had to keep some of their pools closed for the season.

Here’s a look at the uptick in available swim spots for families across the metro this year.

Jackson County, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

Pools opened May 27 in Kansas City. The four major outdoor pools are open daily from noon to 7 p.m. until August 13, while the city’s two indoor pools are open year-round with varied open swim hours. The city’s two water parks are open noon to 8 p.m. until Labor Day, but will only be open on weekends once school starts.

The indoor pool at the Southeast Community Center is closed for construction. The city’s parks and recreation department plans to open Gorman Pool later this summer, but hasn’t yet set an opening date.

Water parks

The Bay Water Park

Location: 7101 Longview Rd., Kansas City, MO, 64134

Daily admission: $6 for under 48” tall, $8 for 48” and taller and $7 for seniors

The Springs Aquatic Center

Location: 9400 N Congress Ave. Kansas City, MO 64153

Daily admission: $8 for under 48” tall, $11 for 48” and taller and $9 for seniors

Outdoor pools

Brush Creek Community Center Pool

Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

Daily admission: $4 for 2 years and older

Budd Park Pool

Location: 5600 Budd Park Espl St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Daily admission: $4 for 2 years and older

Grove Park Pool

Location: 1500 Benton Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64127

Daily admission: $4 for 2 years and older

Line Creek Community Center Pool

Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Dr, Kansas City, MO 64151

Daily admission: $4 for 2 years and older

Indoor pools

Gregg Klice Community Center Pool

Location: 51600 E 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64108

Open Swim admission: $2 for ages 17 and under, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors

Tony Aguirre Community Center Pool

Location: 2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Open Swim admission: $2 for ages 17 and under, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit opened May 27 and will close August 20. It’s open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. The pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Summit Waves

Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Daily admission: $9 for Lee’s Summit residents, $12 for non-residents

Independence, Missouri

The Adventure Oasis Water Park opened in Independence on May 27. It’s open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m., weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adventure Oasis Water Park

Location:

Daily admission: $9 for Independence residents, $12 for non-residents

Wyandotte County, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas

Parkwood Pool, the only public pool in Kansas City, Kansas, opened on May 27. The pool reopened last year after a two-year shutdown because of the pandemic and a lifeguard shortage. It’s open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The city’s parks and recreation department said it signed a year-long contract with Midwest Pool Management to fill the number of lifeguards needed to open the pool safely.

Parkwood Pool

Location: 950 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101

Daily admission: $2 for all ages

Bonner Springs, Kansas

The Bonner Springs Aquatic Park opened on May 27 for the summer season ending on August 13. The park holds open-swim sessions daily from noon to 7 p.m.

Bonner Springs Aquatic Park

Location: 950 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101

Open Swim admission: $3 for 2 years and younger, $6 for 3 years old and older

Johnson County, Kansas

Overland Park, Kansas

Three pools in Overland Park opened this Sunday and will stay open through early August. A fourth swimming spot, Bluejacket Pool, will remain closed after city officials found a “significant water leak” while preparing the pool to open. Pools are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily at all locations.

Stonegate Pool

Location: 9701 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66212

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center

Location: 11950 Lowell Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Young’s Pool

Location: 11950 Lowell Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Fairway, Kansas

The Fairway Pool opened on May 27 and closes its summer season on September 4. The pool will be open from noon to 8 p.m. until August 14. It will then be open on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m. for the rest of the season.

Fairway Pool

Location: 6136 Mission Rd, Fairway, KS 66205

Daily admission: $6 for Fairway residents, $9 for non-residents

Leawood, Kansas

The Leawood Aquatic Center opened on May 27 and is open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily until August 14. After that date, the center will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool’s last day open will be Labor Day.

Leawood Aquatic Center

Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206

Daily admission: $6 for Leawood residents, $9 for non-residents

Lenexa, Kansas

Two outdoor pools in Lenexa will open for the summer season from May 27 to August 6. Both locations are open from noon to 7:30 p.m. daily, while the Indian Trails Aquatic Center is closed this season while it undergoes a $15 million renovation.

Ad Astra Pool

Location: 8265 Maurer Rd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Daily admission: $5 for Lenexa residents, $7 for non-residents

Flat Rock Creek Pool

Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215

Daily admission: $5 for Lenexa residents, $7 for non-residents

Mission, Kansas

The Mission Family Aquatic Center opened May 27 and is open daily. The center is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Mission Family Aquatic Center

Location: 5930 W 61st St, Mission, KS 66202

Daily admission: $7 for all ages

Prairie Village, Kansas

The pool in Prairie Village opened on May 27 for the summer season. Until Aug. 6, the pool opens daily from noon to 8 p.m. Then the weekday pool hours will shift to 2 to 8 p.m. until August 13. For the rest of the season, weekday hours will shift again to 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Village Pool Complex

Location: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village, KS 66208

Daily admission: $10 for residents and non-residents.

Shawnee, Kansas

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center opened in Shawnee on Saturday. The pool is open from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center

Location: 13805 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66216

Daily admission: $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents.

Merriam, Kansas

The outdoor pool in Merriam is open Memorial Day through Labor Day. The pool will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on opening day, then noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Merriam outdoor pool

Location: 6040 Slater Street

Daily admission: $9 for adult residents, $7 youth or senior residents, $11 for adult non-residents, and $9 for youth and senior non-residents

