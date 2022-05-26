Kansas City metro pools adapt for lifeguard shortage

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri pools need approximately 350 lifeguards to run a fully operational swim season, but so far the Parks and Recreation Department has only about 200 qualified for this season.

Five pools —Brush Creek, Line Creek, Gorman, Bud Park and Grove Park— will be open for swimming this season, along with two water parks, according to Brad Clay, the deputy director of the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation. However, the season opening is delayed until June 11, Clay said.

Kansas City, Kansas

Parkwood Swimming Pool, Kansas City, Kansas' only public pool will be open for the first time in two years. Swimmers can come to the free opening event on Saturday, May 28.

Despite rigorous recruitment efforts and the highest pay in the metro the Kansas City, Kansas, Parks and Recreation Department only hired one qualified lifeguard, according to Angel Obert, director of Kansas City, Kansas Parks and Recreation.

Both sides of the state line contracted Midwest Pools Management to help secure the necessary lifeguards to meet the needs of the city pools.

